The Collective’s Annual Excellence Awards Sponsors

Description

Support the recognition of an outstanding community member whose voice, musical contributions, and commitment to excellence have inspired and uplifted others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Sound Award, your organization will help celebrate the power of music, influence, and artistic excellence within our community.





Benefits

Two (2) tickets to The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala

Recognition as the presenter of The Collective Sound Award

Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program

Listed as an Excellence Award Sponsor



