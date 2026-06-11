The Collective’s Annual Excellence Awards Sponsors

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About this event
Description
Serve as the premier sponsor of The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala. As the Diamond Sponsor, your organization will play a leading role in celebrating outstanding community leaders, recognizing excellence in the performing arts, and supporting The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission to empower artists and strengthen our community through creative and impactful programming.
Benefits
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Support the recognition of an outstanding community member whose voice, musical contributions, and commitment to excellence have inspired and uplifted others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Sound Award, your organization will help celebrate the power of music, influence, and artistic excellence within our community.
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Support the recognition of an exceptional community member whose leadership, service, and actions have created meaningful change. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Movement Award, your organization will help honor those who inspire progress and strengthen our community through action.
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Support the recognition of an outstanding individual whose creativity, performance, and artistic excellence have enriched the lives of others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Stage Award, your organization will help celebrate the transformative power of the performing arts.
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Support the recognition of an extraordinary community member whose dedication and service have made a lasting difference in the lives of others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Impact Award, your organization will help celebrate leadership, service, and community transformation.
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Support the future of arts, leadership, and community impact. As a Visionary Sponsor, your organization helps create opportunities for artists, strengthen community engagement, and advance The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission of excellence through the performing arts.
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Support the arts and help strengthen the community through creativity, education, and service. As a Community Sponsor, your organization plays an important role in advancing The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission while helping celebrate excellence and community impact at the gala.
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