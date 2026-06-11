Hosted by

The Collective Performing Arts Center

About this event

The Collective’s Annual Excellence Awards Sponsors

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Description

Serve as the premier sponsor of The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala. As the Diamond Sponsor, your organization will play a leading role in celebrating outstanding community leaders, recognizing excellence in the performing arts, and supporting The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission to empower artists and strengthen our community through creative and impactful programming.


Benefits

  • Founder’s Table (8 tickets)
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Special recognition during the gala
  • Listed as Diamond Sponsor in all gala materials


Presenting Sponsor – The Collective Sound Award
$2,500

Description
Support the recognition of an outstanding community member whose voice, musical contributions, and commitment to excellence have inspired and uplifted others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Sound Award, your organization will help celebrate the power of music, influence, and artistic excellence within our community.


Benefits

  • Two (2) tickets to The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala
  • Recognition as the presenter of The Collective Sound Award
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as an Excellence Award Sponsor


Presenting Sponsor – The Collective Movement Award
$2,500

Description
Support the recognition of an exceptional community member whose leadership, service, and actions have created meaningful change. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Movement Award, your organization will help honor those who inspire progress and strengthen our community through action.


Benefits

  • Two (2) tickets to The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala
  • Recognition as the presenter of The Collective Movement Award
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as an Excellence Award Sponsor


Presenting Sponsor – The Collective Stage Award
$2,500

Description
Support the recognition of an outstanding individual whose creativity, performance, and artistic excellence have enriched the lives of others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Stage Award, your organization will help celebrate the transformative power of the performing arts.


Benefits

  • Two (2) tickets to The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala
  • Recognition as the presenter of The Collective Stage Award
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as an Excellence Award Sponsor
Presenting Sponsor – The Collective Impact Award
$2,500

Description
Support the recognition of an extraordinary community member whose dedication and service have made a lasting difference in the lives of others. As the Presenting Sponsor of The Collective Impact Award, your organization will help celebrate leadership, service, and community transformation.


Benefits

  • Two (2) tickets to The Collective Excellence Awards & Fundraising Gala
  • Recognition as the presenter of The Collective Impact Award
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as an Excellence Award Sponsor
Visionary Sponsor
$1,000

Description

Support the future of arts, leadership, and community impact. As a Visionary Sponsor, your organization helps create opportunities for artists, strengthen community engagement, and advance The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission of excellence through the performing arts.


Benefits

  • Honorable mention during the gala
  • Full-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as a Visionary Sponsor in gala materials
Community Sponsor
$500

Description

Support the arts and help strengthen the community through creativity, education, and service. As a Community Sponsor, your organization plays an important role in advancing The Collective Performing Arts Center’s mission while helping celebrate excellence and community impact at the gala.


Benefits

  • Honorable mention during the gala
  • Half-page advertisement in the commemorative program
  • Listed as a Community Sponsor in gala materials
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