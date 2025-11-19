The Color Shop

Price shown includes tax & shipping!





Size Chart: Available in Item Images.





Product features

- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability

- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste

- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability

- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics

- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance

- Available in sizes S to 5XL

- See next listing for 2XL and 3XL

- See next listing after next for 4XL and 5XL

- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see Sport Grey and Gravel in next listing)



Care instructions

- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed

- Do not iron

- Do not dryclean

- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)

- Tumble dry: low heat