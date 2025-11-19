The Color Shop

About this shop
The 2nd Annual Color Run Official Collectors' Poster.
Dimensions: 11" x 17"
The 1st Annual Color Run Official Collectors' Poster.
Dimensions: 11" x 17"
Product features
- Vibrant colors with bright, crisp designs
- Microwave-safe for easy heating
- Glossy finish with full-color decoration
- Heat-sensitive for a magical reveal
- Ceramic material, 11oz capacity, lead and BPA-free
Care instructions
- Hand wash only
Product features
- Vibrant colors with bright, crisp designs
- Microwave-safe for easy heating
- Glossy finish with full-color decoration
- Heat-sensitive for a magical reveal
- Ceramic material, 11oz capacity, lead and BPA-free
Care instructions
- Hand wash only
Product features
- Microwave-safe for convenient heating
- Dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup
- Crafted from durable white ceramic
- Perfect 11oz (0.33l) size for your favorite drinks
- Rounded corners and comfortable C-handle design
Care instructions
- Clean in dishwasher or wash by hand with warm water and dish soap
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Full front custom event day photo of your choosing courtesy of GNelson Photography with bright, intense colors
- Smooth surface for effortless mouse gliding
- Rubber base ensures stability and grip
- Rectangular shape for versatile use
- Durable high-density foam with an ultra-thin rubber base
- Dimensions: 9" x 8"
Care instructions
- Use warm water and dish soap to clean spots off your pad. It's not necessary to soak the whole pad. For hard-to-clean spots, use a soft-bristled brush.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Glossy finish for a sleek look
- Vibrant colors that pop and enhance designs
- High-gloss MDF top for added durability
- Cork back to prevent sliding and protect surfaces
- Convenient 4-piece set with a perfect size
- Dimensions: 3.75" x 3.75"
Care instructions
- Gently wipe the dirt or dust off with a clean, dry microfiber cloth
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% premium white ceramic for lasting durability
- Features a non-slip cork backing to minimize spills
- Suitable for both hot and cold drinks
- Easy to clean for everyday use
- Proudly made in South Korea, combining quality with style
- Dimensions:
Care instructions
- Gently wipe the dirt or dust off with a clean, dry microfiber cloth
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Flexible design with impact-absorbing properties
- Vibrant colors achieved through modern printing techniques
- Durable TPU material that resists shocks and tears
- Slim and lightweight, supports wireless charging
- Semi-transparent matte finish for a sleek look
Care instructions
- Clean with damp cotton or microfiber cloth. Add a drop of dish soap to the cloth if needed.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Dual-layer construction: rigid polycarbonate outer shell with removable black TPU inner liner
- Full-wrap, photo-realistic print at 300+ DPI for vibrant colors
- Available in glossy or matte premium finish
- Impact-resistant and durable against scratches and minor bumps
- Supports wireless charging
Care instructions
- Clean the case with soft, damp cotton or microfiber cloth. Avoid using chemicals.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% high-grade PU leather exterior with polyester lining
- Vibrant, double-sided printed panels for bright, crisp colors
- Gold-colored zipper and hardware with black adjustable handle
- Interior includes two open pockets for small-item organization
- One size — slim, lightweight profile ideal for essentials
- Dimensions: 10 x 8
Care instructions
- Do not dryclean
- Do not expose to the sun, keep in a dry place
- Before cleaning the bag, remove all the items from the bag. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Durable 100% spun polyester that resists wrinkles and keeps print vibrant
- White or black non-woven laminated lining to protect contents and complement the design
- Bright, crisp full-color printing—great for bold, photographic artwork
- Matching zipper with gold puller; T-bottom design for stable, freestanding use
- Assembled in the USA from globally sourced materials
- Available with black or white zipper
- Dimensions: Top length 12.60"; bottom length 9.75"; width 3.15; height 7"
Care instructions
- Remove all items from the bag before cleaning. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or a soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Durable 100% spun polyester that resists wrinkles and keeps print vibrant
- White or black non-woven laminated lining to protect contents and complement the design
- Bright, crisp full-color printing—great for bold, photographic artwork
- Matching zipper with gold puller; T-bottom design for stable, freestanding use
- Assembled in the USA from globally sourced materials
- Available with black or white zipper
- Dimensions: Top length 8.66"; bottom length 6.75"; width 2.36; height 4.72"
Care instructions
- Remove all items from the bag before cleaning. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or a soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Stylish design that allows personalization
- Vibrant colors created with advanced printing techniques
- Convenient carrying handle for easy transport
- Durable zipper closure for secure storage
- Fully lined and insulated to keep your food fresh
- Dimensions: 9.42" x 2.76" x 7.09
Care instructions
- Use warm water and dish soap to clean any spills or stains
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- Vibrant colors using the latest printing techniques for crisp designs
- Spacious interior with a large main compartment
- Convenient magnetic button closure for easy access
- Durable and soft carrying handles for portability
- Made from 100% neoprene for quality and flexibility
- Available with black or white handles
- Dimensions: 9.3" x 7.7" x 4.7
Care instructions
- Do not expose to the sun, keep in a dry place
- Before cleaning the bag, remove all the items from the bag. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% spun polyester construction for durability and wrinkle resistance
- 27" long cotton rope handles for comfortable carrying
- Spacious dimensions of 24" x 13" for all your essentials
- Stylish cream sheeting interior lining for a polished look
- Assembled in the USA, supporting local craftsmanship.
Care instructions
- Before cleaning the bag, remove all the items from the bag. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% Polyester for exceptional strength and durability.
- Vibrant colors that enhance any decor and match playful themes.
- Hemmed edges for added longevity and a polished look.
- Soft and plush material for a fluffy, luxurious feel.
- Cloud white underside; custom topside.
- Dimensions: 40" x 30"
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F), gentle cycle, *hand wash will extend the quality of the product
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% Polyester for exceptional strength and durability.
- Vibrant colors that enhance any decor and match playful themes.
- Hemmed edges for added longevity and a polished look.
- Soft and plush material for a fluffy, luxurious feel.
- Cloud white underside; custom topside.
- Dimensions: 60" x 50"
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F), gentle cycle, *hand wash will extend the quality of the product
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% Polyester for exceptional strength and durability.
- Vibrant colors that enhance any decor and match playful themes.
- Hemmed edges for added longevity and a polished look.
- Soft and plush material for a fluffy, luxurious feel.
- Cloud white underside; custom topside.
- Dimensions: 60" x 50"
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F), gentle cycle, *hand wash will extend the quality of the product
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Custom image instructions
- To learn how to find your image from event day, visit https://www.arlingtoncolorrun.org/shop/pic
Product features
- 100% cotton twill for a smooth, durable surface
- Unstructured, low-fitting crown for a relaxed look
- Reinforced stitching with interior cotton ribbon for strength
- Adjustable Velcro® closure for quick, custom fit
- Soft, print-friendly fabric that keeps colors vibrant
- Available in Dark Navy or White
Care instructions
- Use warm water and dish soap and clean spots off your hat. It's not necessary to soak the whole item. For hard to clean spots use a soft bristled brush.
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Seamless construction for reduced fabric waste and enhanced aesthetics
- Elastic ribbed collar retains shape and adds durability
- Designed for adults, ensuring a comfortable fit
- Ethically made in Nicaragua with high safety standards
- Crafted from a durable 50/50 cotton-polyester blend for long-lasting comfort
- Available in black or white
- Available in sizes Small to 5XL
- See next listing for 2XL and 3XL
- See listing after next for 4XL and 5XL
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Seamless construction for reduced fabric waste and enhanced aesthetics
- Elastic ribbed collar retains shape and adds durability
- Designed for adults, ensuring a comfortable fit
- Ethically made in Nicaragua with high safety standards
- Crafted from a durable 50/50 cotton-polyester blend for long-lasting comfort
- Available in black or white
- Available in sizes Small to 5XL
- See previous listing for Small to XL
- See next listing for 4XL and 5XL
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Seamless construction for reduced fabric waste and enhanced aesthetics
- Elastic ribbed collar retains shape and adds durability
- Designed for adults, ensuring a comfortable fit
- Ethically made in Nicaragua with high safety standards
- Crafted from a durable 50/50 cotton-polyester blend for long-lasting comfort
- Available in black or white
- Available in sizes Small to 5XL
- See previous listing for 2XL to 3XL
- See initial listing for Small to XL
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Tubular knit (no side seams) for a smooth, comfortable fit
- 50% cotton / 50% polyester medium-heavy fabric (8 oz) — durable and print-friendly
- Ribbed knit collar, cuffs, and hem for long-lasting shape retention
- Loose fit with tear-away label — comfortable for active kids
- Available in black or white
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not tumble dry
- Do not dry clean
- Do not iron
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester medium-weight (7.5 oz) fabric for warmth without bulk
- Tear-away Easy Tear™ label to prevent irritation
- Coverstitched collar, shoulders, armholes, ribbed cuffs and waistband for durability
- Heather colorways use 55% cotton / 45% polyester for soft heathered texture
- Sewn with 100% cotton thread on white; blank sourced from Pakistan
- Available in sizes 2T to 7T
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: medium heat
- Do not dry clean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% midweight US cotton for softness and breathability
- Ribbed knit collar with shoulder tape for shape retention and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a smooth, comfortable fit
- Pearlized tear-away inner labels and DTF/DTG printed graphics for a soft, long-lasting print
- REACH and Oeko-Tex certified materials; ethically sourced cotton
- Available in sizes XS to XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, and Sport Grey (see next listing for Sport Grey)
Care instructions
- Machine wash: warm (max 40C or 105F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: medium heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dry clean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% midweight US cotton for softness and breathability
- Ribbed knit collar with shoulder tape for shape retention and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a smooth, comfortable fit
- Pearlized tear-away inner labels and DTF/DTG printed graphics for a soft, long-lasting print
- REACH and Oeko-Tex certified materials; ethically sourced cotton
- Available in sizes XS to XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, and Sport Grey (see White and Ash in previous listing)
Care instructions
- Machine wash: warm (max 40C or 105F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: medium heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dry clean
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See next listing for 2XL and 3XL
- See next listing after next for 4XL and 5XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see White, Ash and Sport Grey in previous listings)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See previous listing for S to XL
- See next listing for 4XL and 5XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see Sport Grey and Gravel in previous listings)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See initial listing for S to XL
- See previous listing for 2XL and 3XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see White and Sport Grey in previous listings)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See next listing for 2XL and 3XL
- See next listing after next for 4XL and 5XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see Sport Grey and Gravel in next listing)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See previous listing for S to XL
- See next listing for 4XL and 5XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see White and Ash in previous listings)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% cotton (solid colors) with medium-weight 180 g/m² fabric for breathable comfort and durability
- Tubular knit construction (no side seams) for a cleaner silhouette and reduced fabric waste
- Ribbed knit collar and shoulder twill tape for shape retention and stability
- Dual printing methods (DTF for sleeves/inner neck, DTG for main prints) to ensure detailed, long-lasting graphics
- Tear-away label, Oeko-Tex certified materials, and EU 2-year warranty for comfort and quality assurance
- Available in sizes S to 5XL
- See initial listing for S to XL
- See previous listing for 2XL and 3XL
- Available in colors White, Ash, Sport Grey, and Gravel (see Sport Grey and Gravel in previous listings)
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Product features
- 100% combed ringspun cotton (lightweight 4.5 oz/yd²) for a soft, smooth feel
- Matching plastic snaps at the crotch for quick diaper changes
- Ribbed knit binding for gentle stretch and freedom of movement
- Side seams for improved shape retention and durability
- Tear-away label and REACH certification for sensitive skin and safety
- Available with Blue or Pink Boarder
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not dry clean
- Do not iron
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% combed and ringspun cotton for a soft, smooth feel
- Velcro® brand reinforced closure for secure, easy fastening
- Self-fabric contrast binding for a tidy, finished edge
- Medium-weight jersey (5.5 oz/yd²) — durable yet breathable
- EasyTear™ label to prevent irritation
- Available in sizes NB (0-3 M), 6M, 12M,18M, and 24M
- Available in Heather or White
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Do not dry clean
- Do not iron
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- 100% combed, ring-spun cotton for softness (fiber content varies by color)
- Lightweight fabric (4.5 oz/yd²) for breathability
- Ribbed knit collar with seam for stretch and shape retention
- Side seams and shoulder tape for structure and reduced stretching
- Classic fit that runs true to size, easy to layer and dress
- Available in sizes 6M, 12M, 18M, and 24M
- Available in Light Blue, Pink, and White
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dry clean
Product features
- Add the official Arlington Color Run (ACR) logo to any custom product.
- Choose to receive an email proof for approval or let our design team handle the color coordination and logo placement to perfectly complement your custom order.
$
