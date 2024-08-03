The Comfort Home Place Inc's Silent Auction

Hand Made Thick Knitted Purses - Black and Red with Chain
$70
Starting bid
These Beautiful strong Thick Hand-knitted purses with chain silver straps were made by our very own clients to help support our ministry for battered women and children. Colors: Red and Black. Looks much better in person. Strong and durable!
Women hand made Brown Sandal shoe - Size 10 - OBO
$35
Starting bid
Size 10 Women sturdy hand-made sandal shoe - Never worn.
Size 10 OBO
Short Women's blinging black skirt
$25
Starting bid
Size M women blinging skirt. Very cute!! OBO
SASSY LADY'S CAP
$13
Starting bid
Sassy ladies caps, fits with any outfit, specifically jeans. barely worn; Adjustable band to fit. $13 each obo
NEW PRADA INTENSE - obo
$70
Starting bid
GENUINE PRADA INTENSE; VERY GOOD LONG LASTING AROMA SMELL!
New. Sexy off the shoulder blue jean blouse
$23
Starting bid
New sexy off the shoulder blue jean blouse. Dressy or Casual.
NEW SIZE 10 WOMEN DRESSY SHOES - 3 1-2 INCH HEELS
$37
Starting bid
NEVER WORN SIZE 10 WOMEN DRESSY SHOES - 3 1-2 INCH HEELS
Lovely Michael Koors Bag. Like new! Extra Compartment
$45
Starting bid
Lovely Michael Koors bag with extra compartment below
Beautiful color Michael Koors Bag, like new. Lots of space!
$45
Starting bid
Beautiful Michael Koors Bag, lots of space, extra strap. Like New. OBO
SOLD!. Beautiful Red Michael Koors
$50
Starting bid
SOLD! Beautiful new Michael Koors Purse!
