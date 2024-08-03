The Comfort Home Place Inc's Silent Auction

These Beautiful strong Thick Hand-knitted purses with chain silver straps were made by our very own clients to help support our ministry for battered women and children. Colors: Red and Black. Looks much better in person. Strong and durable!

These Beautiful strong Thick Hand-knitted purses with chain silver straps were made by our very own clients to help support our ministry for battered women and children. Colors: Red and Black. Looks much better in person. Strong and durable!

More details...