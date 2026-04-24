The Community Anchor of Fox Valley NFP

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The Community Anchor of Fox Valley NFP

About this shop

The Community Anchor of Fox Valley NFP's Shop

Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$18

Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Youth Small, Youth Medium, Youth Large, and Youth X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie
$25

Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Youth Small, Youth Medium, Youth Large, and Youth X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt
$20

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Adult Small, Adult Medium, Adult Large, and Adult X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie
$35

Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Adult Small, Adult Medium, Adult Large, and Adult X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Plus Size T-Shirt item
Plus Size T-Shirt item
Plus Size T-Shirt item
Plus Size T-Shirt item
Plus Size T-Shirt
$22

Ethical and sustainable T-shirt, Gildan brand. Available in sizes 2XL (small), 3XL (medium), 4XL (large), and 5XL (large). Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Plus Size Hoodie item
Plus Size Hoodie item
Plus Size Hoodie item
Plus Size Hoodie item
Plus Size Hoodie
$40

Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes 2XL (small), 3XL (medium), 4XL (large), and 5XL (large). Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple

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Shipping Fee item
Shipping Fee
$13.99

Only select if you want item shipped to home address.

(Please disregard size and color for this questions)

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Pick up item
Pick up
Free

Item can be picked up in Sheridan (Right outside of Sandwich). Pickup instructions will be given when order is ready via email.

(Please disregard size and color for this questions)

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Add a donation for The Community Anchor of Fox Valley NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!