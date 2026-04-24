The Community Anchor of Fox Valley NFP's Shop

About this shop
Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Youth Small, Youth Medium, Youth Large, and Youth X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Youth Small, Youth Medium, Youth Large, and Youth X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Adult Small, Adult Medium, Adult Large, and Adult X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes Adult Small, Adult Medium, Adult Large, and Adult X-Large. Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Ethical and sustainable T-shirt, Gildan brand. Available in sizes 2XL (small), 3XL (medium), 4XL (large), and 5XL (large). Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Ethical and sustainable Hoodie, Gildan brand. Available in sizes 2XL (small), 3XL (medium), 4XL (large), and 5XL (large). Available in Colors: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple
Only select if you want item shipped to home address.
(Please disregard size and color for this questions)
Item can be picked up in Sheridan (Right outside of Sandwich). Pickup instructions will be given when order is ready via email.
(Please disregard size and color for this questions)
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