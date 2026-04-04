The Community Baby Shower 2025* (copy)

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About this event
Painesville, OH 44077, USA
This ticket is for 12:00PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 12:00 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT - Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 12:30PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 12:30 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 1:00PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 1:00 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat /booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 1:30PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 1:30 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 2:00PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 2:00 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 2:30PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 2:30 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 3:00PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 3:00PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat /booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
This ticket is for 3:30PM entry.
You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)
YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 3:30 PM
Changes from other years:
To avoid crowding and rushing
all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.
All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.
All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.
Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.
TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT- Exceptions for pregnancy
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