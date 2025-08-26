*The Community Baby Shower 2025*

560 W Jackson St

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

Gold- 12:00PM entry
free

This ticket is for 12:00PM entry.

You may bring your children and 1 guest (they will not receive items)


YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ENTER EARLY OR LATE. PLEASE ARRIVE PROMPTLY AND BE READY TO ENTER AT 12:00 PM


Changes from other years:


To avoid crowding and rushing

all attendees will be ticketed, no walk-ins.


All attendees will receive diapers/wipes, clothing, hygiene items.


All attendees will have the opportunity to receive the same 2 large items if in need. A car seat/booster seat and a cribette for safe sleep. There are not other large items this year such as strollers.


Come prepared to receive education and resources as well as baby items. If choosing to receive a car seat, the seat must be installed before you leave the premise.


TO RECEIVE A CAR SEAT YOUR CHILD AND VEHICLE MUST BE PRESENT - Exceptions for pregnancy

magenta - 12:30PM entry
free

Gold- 1:00PM entry
free

Magenta - 1:30PM entry
free

Gold- 2:00PM entry
free

Magenta-2:30 PM entry
free

Gold - 3:00 PM entry
free

Magenta - 3:30 PM entry
free

