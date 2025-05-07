Community Methodist Church Of DeBary

Hosted by

Community Methodist Church Of DeBary

About this event

Drive Out Hunger Sponsorships

300 Plantation Club Dr

DeBary, FL 32713, USA

TITLE SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

2 Foursomes, Company logo included all marketing materials, announced & thanked during welcome, dedicated Title Sponsor welcome banner, two minutes of speaking time during lunch/reception

LUNCH SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

1 Foursome, banner with company logo displayed at reception, logo included on all marketing materials and centerpieces at reception

BEVERAGE CART SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

Logo sign included on one beverage cart, company branded koozies, logo included on all marketing materials

HOLE SPONSORSHIP
$250

Sign with company logo/family name displayed at sponsored hole and in event program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!