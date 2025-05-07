Drive Out Hunger Sponsorships

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About this event
2 Foursomes, Company logo included all marketing materials, announced & thanked during welcome, dedicated Title Sponsor welcome banner, two minutes of speaking time during lunch/reception
1 Foursome, banner with company logo displayed at reception, logo included on all marketing materials and centerpieces at reception
Logo sign included on one beverage cart, company branded koozies, logo included on all marketing materials
Sign with company logo/family name displayed at sponsored hole and in event program.
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