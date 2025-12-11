The Community Ecology Center

The Community Ecology Center

The Community Ecology Center - Winter Raffle 2025

Package #1
$10

Each $10 ticket earns one chance to win prize package #1.


Package #1 is a prize bundle featuring over $800 worth of gift cards and prizes from some of our favorite Portland restaurants, bars, shops, and makers.

  • $100 gift certificate to The Garrison Bar
  • $100 gift certificate to Estes
  • $50 gift certificate to Vivienne Culinary Books
  • $50 gift certificate to Scottie’s Pizza
  • $50 gift certificate Hey Love
  • $50 gift certificate to Butter PDX
  • $50 gift certificate to Cistus Nursery
  • $25 gift certificate to Good Coffee & one bag of Roaster's Favorite Coffee
  • Jacobsen Salt Co. Raw Alfalfa Honey (8oz), Salt (4oz), and Salty Chocolate Caramels (1 box)
  • Tea and incense from Bardo Tea
  • Something tasty from Wild Rose Ghee
  • Tortilla Chips + Salsa Pack by Hot Mama Salsa
  • 2 ceramic short mugs Dina No Ceramics
  • One entree bowl, one soup bowl & Chopsticks by Notary Ceramics (matte grey)
  • One Organic Cotton Beanie by Una Pluma
Package #2
$10

Each $10 ticket earns one chance to win prize package #2!


Package #2 is a prize bundle featuring over $800 worth of gift cards and prizes from some of our favorite Portland restaurants, bars, shops, and makers.

  • $50 gift certificate to Sugarpine Drive In
  • Gift certificate for one pair of Danner Boots (your choice- up to $250 value!)
  • $100 gift certificate to Heavenly Creatures
  • $100 gift certificate to Wilder Restaurant & Bar
  • $50 gift certificate to Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
  • $50 gift certificate to Por Que No
  • $50 gift certificate to Portland Nursery
  • $50 gift certificate to Arium Botanicals
  • $50 gift certificate to Cistus Nursery
  • $25 gift certificate to SymbiOp Garden Shop
  • $25 gift certificate to Prince Coffee
  • 2 passes to the Portland Japanese Garden
  • Instant Plant Collection from Marbotts Nursery
  • Something tasty from Wild Rose Ghee
  • Organic Cotton Beanie by Una Pluma
Package #3
$10

Each $10 ticket earns one chance to win prize package #3!


Package #3 is a prize bundle featuring over $800 worth of gift cards and prizes from some of our favorite Portland restaurants, bars, shops, and makers.

  • $100 gift certificate to Circle Round
  • $100 gift certificate to Hi Books
  • $100 gift certificate to Yaowarat
  • $100 gift certificate to Wilder Restaurant & Bar
  • $50 gift certificate to Por Que No
  • $75 gift certificate to Makerspace Sellwood
  • $50 to Orange & Blossom Vegan Patisserie
  • $50 gift certificate to Betsy & Iya
  • $50 gift certificate to Cistus Nursery
  • A gift certificate to Red Sauce Pizza
  • Something special from Fetch Coffee
  • The Mushroom Color Atlas (book by Julie Beeler)
  • Organic Cotton Beanie by Una Pluma
  • A wheel-thrown, hand-carved bowl by Isabelle Soule Ceramics
  • Something tasty from Wild Rose Ghee
