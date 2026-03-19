The Competitive Readers Coalition's Memberships

When we choose to donate, we aren't just moving numbers from one account to another; we are making a radical investment in human potential. Literacy is the foundation of everything, health, employment, and the simple joy of belonging, yet it's a gift many are still waiting to receive. By supporting the CRC, you are providing the tools, the tutors, and the hope necessary to break the cycle of illiteracy. Your contribution doesn't just buy a book; it buys a breakthrough. Give because you can, and stay because you’ll see a life transformed.

Why Your Donation Matters