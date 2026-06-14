Four speakers are featured in circular portraits against a dark blue background with event details and logos at the bottom.
The Reading League Illinois

Hosted by

The Reading League Illinois

About this event

The Complexities of Comprehension

400 Regency Park

O'Fallon, IL 62269, USA

Early Bird Member Ticket
$50
Members only
Available until Sep 30

Discounted rate applies to members of The Reading League Illinois.

Early Bird Non-Member Ticket
$80
Available until Sep 30

To receive the discounted member rate, you must first join The Reading League Illinois. Basic annual membership begins at $25/year. Click here to join:
https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/649f4f63-fb7d-4213-8993-834ca80ca9d8

Member Ticket
$60
Members only

Discounted rate applies to members of The Reading League Illinois.

Non-Member Ticket
$90

To receive the discounted member rate, you must first join The Reading League Illinois. Basic annual membership begins at $25/year. Click here to join:
https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/649f4f63-fb7d-4213-8993-834ca80ca9d8

Add a donation for The Reading League Illinois

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