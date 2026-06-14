The Complexities of Comprehension

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Discounted rate applies to members of The Reading League Illinois.
To receive the discounted member rate, you must first join The Reading League Illinois. Basic annual membership begins at $25/year. Click here to join:
https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/649f4f63-fb7d-4213-8993-834ca80ca9d8
Discounted rate applies to members of The Reading League Illinois.
To receive the discounted member rate, you must first join The Reading League Illinois. Basic annual membership begins at $25/year. Click here to join:
https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/649f4f63-fb7d-4213-8993-834ca80ca9d8
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