The Condom Fairy

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The Condom Fairy

About this shop

The Condom Fairy's Bday Party Shop

Condom Fairy T-shirt item
Condom Fairy T-shirt item
Condom Fairy T-shirt item
Condom Fairy T-shirt
$30

A classic cotton short-sleeved t-shirt with our condom fairy logo on the front left breast and our slogan "clap if you believe in reproductive justice!" across the back. Available in black, navy blue, light pink, and white, and in unisex sizes S - 2XL. Font color is black for the white and pink shirts and in white for the black and navy versions.

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Condom Fairy Tote Bag item
Condom Fairy Tote Bag
$25

Get this classic carry-all with a little condom fairy magic and do all your grocery shopping, farmer's market, and just-throw-it-in-the-bag-and-go errands while showing off your support for our org!

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Condom Fairy Sticker item
Condom Fairy Sticker
$3

2.5" vinyl sticker with holographic fairy wings and star details. Available with midnight blue background or in light pink. Perfect for water bottles, laptops, phone cases and more! A great way to show off your support and help spread the word about our org.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!