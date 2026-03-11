TALS

Hosted by

TALS

About this event

The Conference: 2027 TALS Research and Teaching Conference

480 Wakara Way

Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA

Member Faculty
$495
Member Retirees
$395
Member Students & Adjunct Faculty
$255
Non-Member Faculty
$630
Non-Member Retirees
$455
Non-Member Students & Adjunct Faculty
$290
Wednesday One Day Only
$225
Thursday One Day Only
$225
Friday One Day Only
$225
Wednesday Social Extra Event Guest Registration
$75

Conference registration includes tickets to both social events. Choose this option if you would like to bring a guest.

Thursday Social Event Extra Guest Registration
$75

Conference registration includes tickets to both social events. Choose this option if you would like to bring a guest.

TALS Fellow Luncheon
$55

Thursday, February 11th from 12:00pm to 1:30pm in Summit View room of Salt Lake City Marriott University Park.

*Buffet lunch with vegetarian and gluten free options.

Future Scholars Award
$850

This supports the honorarium for one TALS Future Scholars Award winner.

 

The Future Scholars Program supports the development of master’s degree students who are interested in pursuing a doctorate in an area of study related to leisure studies. The honorarium facilitates the student in attending the Annual Conference on Research and Teaching where they are are paired with a mentor, attend meetings hosted by TALS, and  network with leading leisure scholars.

Conference Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.

Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.

Conference Sponsorship
$3,000

Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.

Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.

Conference Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.

Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.

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