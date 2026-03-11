The Conference: 2027 TALS Research and Teaching Conference

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About this event
Conference registration includes tickets to both social events. Choose this option if you would like to bring a guest.
Conference registration includes tickets to both social events. Choose this option if you would like to bring a guest.
Thursday, February 11th from 12:00pm to 1:30pm in Summit View room of Salt Lake City Marriott University Park.
*Buffet lunch with vegetarian and gluten free options.
This supports the honorarium for one TALS Future Scholars Award winner.
The Future Scholars Program supports the development of master’s degree students who are interested in pursuing a doctorate in an area of study related to leisure studies. The honorarium facilitates the student in attending the Annual Conference on Research and Teaching where they are are paired with a mentor, attend meetings hosted by TALS, and network with leading leisure scholars.
Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.
Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.
Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.
Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.
Sponsorship of the socials (reception on Wednesday night and awards ceremony on Thursday night). Signage will recognize the sponsoring partner at the event, on the conference website, and during the remarks at our keynotes, business meeting, social, and awards ceremony.
Financial sponsorship will only be used to support the research and educational mission of TALS.
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