Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy

Offered by

Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy

About this shop

The Conservancy's Pushcart

Tour Gift Card for Up To 11 People item
Tour Gift Card for Up To 11 People
$325

The gift card recipient will be able to choose from any of our award-winning tours and schedule at their convenience, subject to guide availability. For a larger group gift card please contact [email protected]

A Catskill Carnival: My Borscht Belt Life Lived,Lost & Loved item
A Catskill Carnival: My Borscht Belt Life Lived,Lost & Loved
$20

The Hustle, the Heart, and Humor of the real Borscht Belt as told by Bart A. Charlow, a 3rd generation "hotel brat" who lived there during the heyday of Dirty Dancing.

Signed Copy of A Catskill Carnival: My Borscht Belt Life item
Signed Copy of A Catskill Carnival: My Borscht Belt Life
$30

Ten dollars of your purchase counts as a charitable donation.

Add a donation for Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!