The Continuation Project's Silent Auction

3417 N Red Oak Dr, Boise, ID 83703, USA

"Come As You Are" LED sign
$15

Starting bid

This vibrant LED sign adds instant atmosphere and meaning to any space. With its warm glow and encouraging message, “Come As You Are” is more than décor — it’s a mantra for authenticity and self-acceptance. Donated by Jake Stockton

Handcrafted Journal The Cont;nuation Project
$20

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind journal was custom made by The Cont;nuation Project, a local initiative dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and healing through creativity. Each page is a reminder that reflection, expression, and continuation are powerful acts of care — for ourselves and for one another.

Your bid not only brings home a meaningful keepsake but also supports the important work of mental health advocacy in our community.

Handcrafted Idaho Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Show your Idaho spirit with this artisan-made gift basket featuring two custom hats with interchangeable emblems, a small handcrafted bag, and a locally made apron. Each piece is created with care by Idaho Home Made, blending craftsmanship and community in every detail. A unique and heartfelt gift that celebrates the best of Idaho talent.

Custom Gift Basket from Amanda Wells
$30

Starting bid

Custom Gift Basket generously donated by Amanda Wells @thattinytatgirl

2 Wahooz Passes
$90

Starting bid

Thanks to Wahooz Family Fun Zone, you can experience a full day of unlimited fun with two unlimited fun passes! Spend the day exploring every attraction — race, play, and laugh your way through one of the Treasure Valley’s most loved destinations for family entertainment.

BSU signed football
$50

Starting bid

A Boise State football signed by some of its players and head coach Spencer Danielson

