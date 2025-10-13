The Continuation Project's Silent Auction

Hosted by
This vibrant LED sign adds instant atmosphere and meaning to any space. With its warm glow and encouraging message, “Come As You Are” is more than décor — it’s a mantra for authenticity and self-acceptance. Donated by Jake Stockton
This one-of-a-kind journal was custom made by The Cont;nuation Project, a local initiative dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and healing through creativity. Each page is a reminder that reflection, expression, and continuation are powerful acts of care — for ourselves and for one another.
Your bid not only brings home a meaningful keepsake but also supports the important work of mental health advocacy in our community.
Show your Idaho spirit with this artisan-made gift basket featuring two custom hats with interchangeable emblems, a small handcrafted bag, and a locally made apron. Each piece is created with care by Idaho Home Made, blending craftsmanship and community in every detail. A unique and heartfelt gift that celebrates the best of Idaho talent.
Custom Gift Basket generously donated by Amanda Wells @thattinytatgirl
Thanks to Wahooz Family Fun Zone, you can experience a full day of unlimited fun with two unlimited fun passes! Spend the day exploring every attraction — race, play, and laugh your way through one of the Treasure Valley’s most loved destinations for family entertainment.
A Boise State football signed by some of its players and head coach Spencer Danielson
