The Continuum: Activating Queer Memory + Cultural Power

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A bold beginning.
June 28, 1969 changed everything. This gift preserves the early acts of resistance that made that night matter—and keeps those stories moving forward.
Renews monthly
Visibility changes history.
October 11, National Coming Out Day, is about courage, risk, and the decision to be seen. This gift supports exhibitions, education, and archival work that put Queer lives on the record—where they belong.
Renews monthly
Pride began as resistance.
The Stonewall Uprising marked a turning point—and created one. This gift powers storytelling and programs that carry that spirit forward, without apology.
Renews monthly
What we inherit. What we carry forward.
From the bars and streets to the courtrooms and town squares, generations built Queer life, culture, and resistance. This gift sustains that inheritance—through exhibitions, archives, and public programs that keep the full story intact.
Renews monthly
Leading with purpose. Building what lasts.
Some people don't only support the work—they advance it. This gift activates the collection through public programs, education, and preservation, turning history into a force that shapes what comes next.
Renews monthly
A public signal.
A beacon exists to be seen—and to illuminate what others might miss. This gift strengthens the work of bringing Queer history into public view, advancing interpretation that helps people understand where we've been and where we're headed.
Renews monthly
Building the future.
Those who move first create conditions others can follow. This gift sustains Queer history as something active and consequential—interpreted rigorously, shared widely, built to last.
No expiration
Color outside the lines.
Not every act of support fits a predefined box—and we're fine with that. The Radical sets their own amount and joins The Continuum on their own terms. The only requirement is giving a damn.
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