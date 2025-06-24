Badge Of Pride

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Badge Of Pride

About the memberships

The Continuum: Activating Queer Memory + Cultural Power

The Spark
$6.28

Renews monthly

A bold beginning.

June 28, 1969 changed everything. This gift preserves the early acts of resistance that made that night matter—and keeps those stories moving forward.

The Shattered Closet
$10.11

Renews monthly

Visibility changes history.

October 11, National Coming Out Day, is about courage, risk, and the decision to be seen. This gift supports exhibitions, education, and archival work that put Queer lives on the record—where they belong.

The Uprising
$19.69

Renews monthly

Pride began as resistance.

The Stonewall Uprising marked a turning point—and created one. This gift powers storytelling and programs that carry that spirit forward, without apology.

The Legacy
$25

Renews monthly

What we inherit. What we carry forward.

From the bars and streets to the courtrooms and town squares, generations built Queer life, culture, and resistance. This gift sustains that inheritance—through exhibitions, archives, and public programs that keep the full story intact.

The Torchbearer
$50

Renews monthly

Leading with purpose. Building what lasts.

Some people don't only support the work—they advance it. This gift activates the collection through public programs, education, and preservation, turning history into a force that shapes what comes next.

The Beacon
$75

Renews monthly

A public signal.

A beacon exists to be seen—and to illuminate what others might miss. This gift strengthens the work of bringing Queer history into public view, advancing interpretation that helps people understand where we've been and where we're headed.

The Vanguard
$100

Renews monthly

Building the future.

Those who move first create conditions others can follow. This gift sustains Queer history as something active and consequential—interpreted rigorously, shared widely, built to last.

The Radical — Choose Your Amount
Pay what you can

No expiration

Color outside the lines.
Not every act of support fits a predefined box—and we're fine with that. The Radical sets their own amount and joins The Continuum on their own terms. The only requirement is giving a damn.

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