The Cooper Lyles Foundation's Silent Auction - 2025

567 Convex Ln, St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA or The Shores Golf Club

George T. Stagg Bourbon item
George T. Stagg Bourbon
$100

Exclusive Auction Opportunity – Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 


Up for auction is a bottle of Stagg Bourbon, one of the most coveted releases in the world of American whiskey.


This is not your everyday pour. At 131 proof (65.5% ABV) and barrel proof, unfiltered, this bourbon delivers the bold, uncompromising flavor profile that Stagg is legendary for — deep caramel, rich oak, dark cherry, and a long, fiery finish that bourbon enthusiasts crave.


 Why This Bottle Matters:

  • Rare & Hard to Find: Stagg releases are allocated and vanish from shelves immediately.
  • Collector’s Item: A must-have for serious bourbon drinkers and collectors alike.
  • High Value: Bottles typically resell anywhere between $200 and $500, reflecting its demand and prestige.

 Whether you’re looking to add a crown jewel to your collection or to experience one of the finest bourbons ever crafted, this auction is your chance!


Your winning bid supports The Cooper Lyles Foundation and its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes—making every sip a meaningful one.

Weller Full Proof Single Barrel Pick item
Weller Full Proof Single Barrel Pick
$150

Auction Exclusive – Weller Full Proof Single Barrel 


Up for bidding is a bourbon lover’s treasure: Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, an exceptionally rare single barrel, handpicked by an exclusive bourbon club.


This is not just any Weller. Bottled at 114 proof (57% ABV), this single barrel selection showcases the legendary smoothness of Weller’s wheated mash bill — the same recipe lineage that gave rise to the iconic Pappy Van Winkle line.


 Why This Bottle is Special:

  • Full Proof, Unfiltered: Captures bourbon in its purest form, straight from the barrel to the bottle.
  • Single Barrel Selection: Hand-selected by a prestigious bourbon club, making this one-of-a-kind and impossible to find on shelves.
  • Rare & Highly Collectible: Weller Full Proof releases already command top-dollar, but a private club pick elevates this bottle into true unicorn status.

 Flavor Experience: Expect bold oak, caramel, vanilla, and rich baking spice — balanced with the silky smooth finish that wheated bourbons are famous for.


 This is your chance to own a bottle that most collectors will never even see in person, let alone taste.


 All proceeds benefit The Cooper Lyles Foundation, so every bid not only brings you closer to a once-in-a-lifetime bourbon, but also supports an incredible cause!

Welatka River Condo
$250

🎣 Fish, Float & Play Like Coop!

🌊 Riverbend Riverfront Condo Getaway – 2 Nights of Fun on the St. Johns! ($500 Value)


Grab your beach towels and treat yourself to 2 nights at this cozy 1BR/1BA River Bend Condo in Welaka—the famous Bass Fishing Capital of the World—while supporting The Cooper Lyles Foundation!


Enjoy the gorgeous river views sipping your favorite beverage. Bring your boat or borrow a buddy’s—Riverbend offers 48 boat slips, a private boat ramp, and plenty of trailer parking. When you’re not fishing, cool off in the community pool, fire up the grill at the outdoor station, or relax inside with a comfy king bed, a pull-out sofa for friends, and a fully stocked kitchen.


This stay isn’t just a getaway—it’s a chance to create memories with the same adventurous spirit Cooper lived by. Whether you’re casting a line, watching a sunset, or just soaking in the peace of the river, you’ll be honoring his legacy while helping fund scholarships for student-athletes.

Dates subject to availability. A valid credit card will be required on file for incidentals or damages.

Private Sports Action Photo Session
$100

📸 Game Day Glory with Lou Marinacci – $250 Value

Forget the blurry sidelines pics and dad’s thumb in the frame—Lou Marinacci, master of action shots, is here to make your kid (or their whole team) look like ESPN superstars!


What You’ll Get:

  • One action-packed photo session for your MVP or the whole squad
  • Works for any local sport or off-season club team—from soccer goals to swim meets, even t-ball tantrums!
  • Unlimited digital downloads—because Grandma needs all 73 pictures of that winning goal
  • 4 hours of sideline dedication + 8 hours of post-game wizardry (Lou will make sure the sweat and grass stains look epic)
  • $250 value

Bid high, laugh later when your living room wall looks like a sports hall of fame—all while benefiting The Cooper Lyles Foundation and helping student-athletes “Play Like Coop.” 🏆📷

Beachfront Date Night Package item
Beachfront Date Night Package
$250

🌅 Ultimate Date Night on St. Augustine Beach! 🌊✨

Treat yourself (and your favorite person) to a romantic coastal escape! Enter to win a one-night stay at the stunning Embassy Suites St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort—the perfect way to relax, reconnect, and recharge.

🍴 Dinner’s on Us: Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to the beloved Sunset Grille, where the seafood is as fresh as the ocean breeze.

🏖 Your Oceanfront Perks Include:

  • Complimentary Wi-Fi (because even date nights need a playlist)
  • A daily yoga class to stretch out before your beach stroll
  • Two bottles of water daily (hydration = love!)
  • 2-hour complimentary bike rental for a scenic ride by the sea
  • Two complimentary beach chairs & towels—your front-row seats to the sunset
  • Waived resort fee & valet parking for one night—just show up and relax!

💖 BID NOW to win this perfect evening out—all while supporting The Cooper Lyles Foundation and empowering student-athletes to “Play Like Coop.”

Historic Downtown Date Night Package item
Historic Downtown Date Night Package
$250

✨ DATE NIGHT IN THE ANCIENT CITY ✨
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a romantic St. Augustine get-a-way! BID NOW to win a one-night stay at the charming St. George Inn, nestled in the heart of the Historic District of St. Augustine. Stroll the cobblestone streets, listen to live music drifting through the plaza, and soak in the city’s old-world magic.

Your evening continues with a $50 gift card to River & Fort Restaurant, where you’ll savor coastal flavors and rooftop views overlooking the bayfront and Castillo de San Marcos.

🍷 The Perfect Date Night Package:
🏨 St. George Inn – One-night stay in historic downtown
🍽️ River & Fort – $50 gift card for an unforgettable dinner

Every BID supports The Cooper Lyles Foundation, helping us provide scholarships for student athletes and honor Cooper’s legacy to Play Like Coop. 💙

A $415 Value

