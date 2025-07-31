The Cooper Lyles Foundation's Silent Auction - 2025

567 Convex Ln, St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA or The Shores Golf Club
Exclusive Auction Opportunity – Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Up for auction is a bottle of Stagg Bourbon, one of the most coveted releases in the world of American whiskey.
This is not your everyday pour. At 131 proof (65.5% ABV) and barrel proof, unfiltered, this bourbon delivers the bold, uncompromising flavor profile that Stagg is legendary for — deep caramel, rich oak, dark cherry, and a long, fiery finish that bourbon enthusiasts crave.
Why This Bottle Matters:
Whether you’re looking to add a crown jewel to your collection or to experience one of the finest bourbons ever crafted, this auction is your chance!
Your winning bid supports The Cooper Lyles Foundation and its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes—making every sip a meaningful one.
Auction Exclusive – Weller Full Proof Single Barrel
Up for bidding is a bourbon lover’s treasure: Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, an exceptionally rare single barrel, handpicked by an exclusive bourbon club.
This is not just any Weller. Bottled at 114 proof (57% ABV), this single barrel selection showcases the legendary smoothness of Weller’s wheated mash bill — the same recipe lineage that gave rise to the iconic Pappy Van Winkle line.
Why This Bottle is Special:
Flavor Experience: Expect bold oak, caramel, vanilla, and rich baking spice — balanced with the silky smooth finish that wheated bourbons are famous for.
This is your chance to own a bottle that most collectors will never even see in person, let alone taste.
All proceeds benefit The Cooper Lyles Foundation, so every bid not only brings you closer to a once-in-a-lifetime bourbon, but also supports an incredible cause!
🎣 Fish, Float & Play Like Coop!
🌊 Riverbend Riverfront Condo Getaway – 2 Nights of Fun on the St. Johns! ($500 Value)
Grab your beach towels and treat yourself to 2 nights at this cozy 1BR/1BA River Bend Condo in Welaka—the famous Bass Fishing Capital of the World—while supporting The Cooper Lyles Foundation!
Enjoy the gorgeous river views sipping your favorite beverage. Bring your boat or borrow a buddy’s—Riverbend offers 48 boat slips, a private boat ramp, and plenty of trailer parking. When you’re not fishing, cool off in the community pool, fire up the grill at the outdoor station, or relax inside with a comfy king bed, a pull-out sofa for friends, and a fully stocked kitchen.
This stay isn’t just a getaway—it’s a chance to create memories with the same adventurous spirit Cooper lived by. Whether you’re casting a line, watching a sunset, or just soaking in the peace of the river, you’ll be honoring his legacy while helping fund scholarships for student-athletes.
Dates subject to availability. A valid credit card will be required on file for incidentals or damages.
📸 Game Day Glory with Lou Marinacci – $250 Value
Forget the blurry sidelines pics and dad’s thumb in the frame—Lou Marinacci, master of action shots, is here to make your kid (or their whole team) look like ESPN superstars!
✨ What You’ll Get:
Bid high, laugh later when your living room wall looks like a sports hall of fame—all while benefiting The Cooper Lyles Foundation and helping student-athletes “Play Like Coop.” 🏆📷
🌅 Ultimate Date Night on St. Augustine Beach! 🌊✨
Treat yourself (and your favorite person) to a romantic coastal escape! Enter to win a one-night stay at the stunning Embassy Suites St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort—the perfect way to relax, reconnect, and recharge.
🍴 Dinner’s on Us: Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to the beloved Sunset Grille, where the seafood is as fresh as the ocean breeze.
🏖 Your Oceanfront Perks Include:
💖 BID NOW to win this perfect evening out—all while supporting The Cooper Lyles Foundation and empowering student-athletes to “Play Like Coop.”
✨ DATE NIGHT IN THE ANCIENT CITY ✨
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a romantic St. Augustine get-a-way! BID NOW to win a one-night stay at the charming St. George Inn, nestled in the heart of the Historic District of St. Augustine. Stroll the cobblestone streets, listen to live music drifting through the plaza, and soak in the city’s old-world magic.
Your evening continues with a $50 gift card to River & Fort Restaurant, where you’ll savor coastal flavors and rooftop views overlooking the bayfront and Castillo de San Marcos.
🍷 The Perfect Date Night Package:
🏨 St. George Inn – One-night stay in historic downtown
🍽️ River & Fort – $50 gift card for an unforgettable dinner
Every BID supports The Cooper Lyles Foundation, helping us provide scholarships for student athletes and honor Cooper’s legacy to Play Like Coop. 💙
A $415 Value
