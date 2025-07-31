The Cooper Lyles Foundation's Silent Auction - 2025

Exclusive Auction Opportunity – Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey





Up for auction is a bottle of Stagg Bourbon, one of the most coveted releases in the world of American whiskey.





This is not your everyday pour. At 131 proof (65.5% ABV) and barrel proof, unfiltered, this bourbon delivers the bold, uncompromising flavor profile that Stagg is legendary for — deep caramel, rich oak, dark cherry, and a long, fiery finish that bourbon enthusiasts crave.





Why This Bottle Matters:

Rare & Hard to Find: Stagg releases are allocated and vanish from shelves immediately.

Collector’s Item: A must-have for serious bourbon drinkers and collectors alike.

High Value: Bottles typically resell anywhere between $200 and $500, reflecting its demand and prestige.

Whether you’re looking to add a crown jewel to your collection or to experience one of the finest bourbons ever crafted, this auction is your chance!





Your winning bid supports The Cooper Lyles Foundation and its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes—making every sip a meaningful one.