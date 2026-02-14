The Corner Art Room & Beantown Music School Fundraising Party 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
The Corner Art Room, 6 Academy Hill Rd, Boston, MA 02135, USA or free delivery within Boston area
Starting bid
Take a free introductory guitar lesson, get a treat at Daniel's Bakery in Brighton, and support local art & music!
Starting bid
Take a 1 hour keyboard lesson with one of our fantastic teachers and go shopping at New Balance in Brighton for some awesome athletic wear!
Starting bid
Discover the extreme fun of bass guitar and get this only one of its kind left T-shirt. Cool design for cool people. Size M.
Starting bid
Hit the drums and get a Taco or two at Los Amigos in Brighton.
Starting bid
Have a blast with a killer guitar lesson and a great time at Legal Seafood in Peabody!
Starting bid
Special Treat Alert! Take a voice, piano, guitar, songwriting or beginner guitar lesson with Emily and then head out to the Weekend Cafe in Allston and enjoy.
https://cafeweekend120.wixsite.com/cafeweekend
Emily teaches students of all ages at The Corner Art Room in Brighton. Lessons are tailored to each learner's abilities and learning profile.
Starting bid
Sing into Spring and get beautiful plants for your house or yard at Mahoney's in Brighton.
Starting bid
G & L Fallout Guitar, Made in USA, blue, 2022. Original Hard Shell Case, mint condition. Includes all original papers.
Starting bid
Mint condition, perfect for instrument and vocal recording and performing.
Starting bid
Very Special Collectors Album, 1971, signed after live performance in Cambridge at Joe's Place, 1281 Cambridge St, Cambridge MA. Signed by Willie Dixon, bass, Buster Benton, guitar, Lafayette Leak, piano, Billy Davenport, drums.
Starting bid
Celtics Fans, check out this autographed basketball. It could be yours!
Starting bid
Jimy Williams signed baseball and 4 Jimy Williams autographed cards.
Starting bid
2 Red Sox Premium Tickets to Red Sox Home Game on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, vs Milwaukee Brewers.
INCLUDES PERSONALIZED SCOREBOARD MESSAGE.
Need to redeem by April 5.
Starting bid
Epic panorama picture commemorating the Fenway Park 2004 WS.
Starting bid
Original Buckingham Palace English Red Wool Guard Coat (scarlet coat), ca. 2012. Size S/M.
Starting bid
BETTY! Go all retro, get this perfect Betty Boop figurine and head to the Dream Diner, the most amazing retro diner in Nashua, NH. Check it out: https://www.dreamdiner.com/
Starting bid
All you need is the truth and a sandwich at Jim's Deli in Brighton for a great day!
Award-winning biographer Elizabeth Partridge dives into Lennon’s life from the night he was born in 1940 during a World War II air raid on Liverpool, deftly taking us through his turbulent childhood and his rebellious rock’n’roll teens to his celebrated life writing, recording, and performing music with the Beatles. She sheds light on the years after the Beatles, with Yoko Ono, as he struggled to make sense of his own artistic life—one that had turned from youthful angst to suffocating fame in almost a split second.
Partridge chronicles the emotional highs and paralyzing lows Lennon transformed into brilliant, evocative songs. With striking black-andwhite photographs spanning his entire life, John Lennon: All I Want Is the Truth is the unforgettable story of one of rock’s biggest legends.
Starting bid
You know you want it - get it, and support your happy music place.
Starting bid
Pick the perfect spot at Fuel in Brighton for reading this intimate portrait of legendary B.B. King. With 75 color and black and white photos and facsimile reproductions from his personal archive.
Starting bid
This is going to be so much fun! Grab a friend and make your Acrylic Pour Masterpieces at The Corner Art Room, then have have something yummy at The Weekend Cafe in Allston, where every day feels like the weekend. https://cafeweekend120.wixsite.com/cafeweekend
Starting bid
Learn or relearn knitting and then relax and practice your new skill at Cafe Nero in Reading.
You could, for example, knit this cute cat, learn how to knit socks or gloves, or start your dream sweater.
Starting bid
1940s-1950s Art-Deco working Gruen Watch. Highly collectible!
The Gruen watches are characterized by their "Veri-Thin" movement, a 1930s-1950s innovation designed to create a slimmer case for improved comfort and elegance.
Starting bid
An absolute stunner! We love this blue Lapis Lazuli stone silver ring from our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston. Size 8. Wear this and enjoy your support for music and art!
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/
Starting bid
These beautiful blue Cameo earrings from our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston will brighten up even the greyest day. Look forward to wearing them and enjoying the art and music you are supporting.
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/
Starting bid
The perfect earrings for Spring, capturing the gentle leafy green of our world becoming more verdant again. From our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston.
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/
Starting bid
Take a look at this original watercolor by local artist, poet, and Corner Art Room friend Harry Yu, and I think you might agree that this a perfect picture for peaceful dreaming in any bedroom or space where you would like to feel calm and inspired. Matted, 14x11inches.
Starting bid
A whimsical and dreamy series of delicate original ink drawings by Harry You, matted and framed, 11.5 x 9.5 each. Please reach out to [email protected] if you are interested in a single one of these drawings.
Starting bid
A beautiful silver and gold maze painting by Harry Yu, acrylic on canvas, 16x20 inches.
Starting bid
Original framed photograph, signed by artist (16.5x12.75).
Starting bid
Original Photograph, signed by artist (18.5x14.5).
Starting bid
Something new and beautiful for your home or office, a professionally framed Picasso Print, donated by our friends at The Artful Edge in Allston, a wonderful local art framing store.
Starting bid
Beautiful original framed art to adorn your house or office.
Starting bid
TC Helicon Voicetone C1 Mint with AC, original box.
The TC Helicon Voice Tone C1 ia a compact, stage-ready vocal processor pedal designed to provide real-time, studio - quality pitch correction and "HardTune" effects.
Starting bid
Go with friends or take the family 4 guest passes for the Franklin Park Zoo or Stone Zoo.
Starting bid
When is the last time you have been at this magic place? Visit again soon and celebrate your support of our music program!
Starting bid
Get the anniversary Unforgettaball and an autograph picture of Jimmy Williams.
Starting bid
9 original photographies printed on original period Kodak Paper.
Starting bid
Make beautiful Resin Art at The Corner Art Room & celebrate your support for Music and Art at Punjab Palace in Allston.
Starting bid
Follow the link and choose an amount you would like to donate - Thank You so much! Your support means the world to us.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!