Hosted by

The Corner Art Room Corp

About this event

The Corner Art Room & Beantown Music School Fundraising Party 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

The Corner Art Room, 6 Academy Hill Rd, Boston, MA 02135, USA or free delivery within Boston area

Free Intro Guitar Lesson & $25 Daniels Bakery Gift Card item
Free Intro Guitar Lesson & $25 Daniels Bakery Gift Card item
Free Intro Guitar Lesson & $25 Daniels Bakery Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Take a free introductory guitar lesson, get a treat at Daniel's Bakery in Brighton, and support local art & music!

One hour Keyboard Lesson & $100 New Balance Gift Card item
One hour Keyboard Lesson & $100 New Balance Gift Card item
One hour Keyboard Lesson & $100 New Balance Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

Take a 1 hour keyboard lesson with one of our fantastic teachers and go shopping at New Balance in Brighton for some awesome athletic wear!

45 min Bass Guitar Lesson & Riptide Ninjas T-Shirt item
45 min Bass Guitar Lesson & Riptide Ninjas T-Shirt item
45 min Bass Guitar Lesson & Riptide Ninjas T-Shirt
$40

Starting bid

Discover the extreme fun of bass guitar and get this only one of its kind left T-shirt. Cool design for cool people. Size M.

45 min Drum Lesson & $40 Los Amigos Gift Card item
45 min Drum Lesson & $40 Los Amigos Gift Card item
45 min Drum Lesson & $40 Los Amigos Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Hit the drums and get a Taco or two at Los Amigos in Brighton.

45 min guitar lesson & $50 Legal Sea Food Gift Card item
45 min guitar lesson & $50 Legal Sea Food Gift Card item
45 min guitar lesson & $50 Legal Sea Food Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

Have a blast with a killer guitar lesson and a great time at Legal Seafood in Peabody!

Music w. Emily Grogan & 2 $20 Gift Cards for The Weekend Caf item
Music w. Emily Grogan & 2 $20 Gift Cards for The Weekend Caf item
Music w. Emily Grogan & 2 $20 Gift Cards for The Weekend Caf
$50

Starting bid

Special Treat Alert! Take a voice, piano, guitar, songwriting or beginner guitar lesson with Emily and then head out to the Weekend Cafe in Allston and enjoy.

https://cafeweekend120.wixsite.com/cafeweekend

Emily teaches students of all ages at The Corner Art Room in Brighton. Lessons are tailored to each learner's abilities and learning profile.

45 min Vocal Lesson & $50 Mahoney's Garden Center Gift Card item
45 min Vocal Lesson & $50 Mahoney's Garden Center Gift Card item
45 min Vocal Lesson & $50 Mahoney's Garden Center Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Sing into Spring and get beautiful plants for your house or yard at Mahoney's in Brighton.

G & L Fallout Guitar USA item
G & L Fallout Guitar USA item
G & L Fallout Guitar USA item
G & L Fallout Guitar USA
$1,250

Starting bid

G & L Fallout Guitar, Made in USA, blue, 2022. Original Hard Shell Case, mint condition. Includes all original papers.

SE Electronic V7 X Supercardioid Dynamic Mic item
SE Electronic V7 X Supercardioid Dynamic Mic
$75

Starting bid

Mint condition, perfect for instrument and vocal recording and performing.

Willie Dixon PEACE? Autographed Album item
Willie Dixon PEACE? Autographed Album item
Willie Dixon PEACE? Autographed Album
$200

Starting bid

Very Special Collectors Album, 1971, signed after live performance in Cambridge at Joe's Place, 1281 Cambridge St, Cambridge MA. Signed by Willie Dixon, bass, Buster Benton, guitar, Lafayette Leak, piano, Billy Davenport, drums.

Signed Celtics Basketball item
Signed Celtics Basketball
$50

Starting bid

Celtics Fans, check out this autographed basketball. It could be yours!

Jimy Williams autograph baseball & cards item
Jimy Williams autograph baseball & cards item
Jimy Williams autograph baseball & cards item
Jimy Williams autograph baseball & cards
$100

Starting bid

Jimy Williams signed baseball and 4 Jimy Williams autographed cards.

Red Sox Tickets item
Red Sox Tickets
$150

Starting bid

2 Red Sox Premium Tickets to Red Sox Home Game on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, vs Milwaukee Brewers.

INCLUDES PERSONALIZED SCOREBOARD MESSAGE.

Need to redeem by April 5.

Fenway Park 2004 WS Picture item
Fenway Park 2004 WS Picture item
Fenway Park 2004 WS Picture
$100

Starting bid

Epic panorama picture commemorating the Fenway Park 2004 WS.

Buckingham Palace English Guard Coat item
Buckingham Palace English Guard Coat item
Buckingham Palace English Guard Coat
$125

Starting bid

Original Buckingham Palace English Red Wool Guard Coat (scarlet coat), ca. 2012. Size S/M.

Betty Boop Coca Cola Figurine & $25 Dream Diner Gift Card item
Betty Boop Coca Cola Figurine & $25 Dream Diner Gift Card item
Betty Boop Coca Cola Figurine & $25 Dream Diner Gift Card item
Betty Boop Coca Cola Figurine & $25 Dream Diner Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

BETTY! Go all retro, get this perfect Betty Boop figurine and head to the Dream Diner, the most amazing retro diner in Nashua, NH. Check it out: https://www.dreamdiner.com/

John Lennon "All I want is the truth" & $25 Jim's Deli Card item
John Lennon "All I want is the truth" & $25 Jim's Deli Card item
John Lennon "All I want is the truth" & $25 Jim's Deli Card
$35

Starting bid

All you need is the truth and a sandwich at Jim's Deli in Brighton for a great day!


Award-winning biographer Elizabeth Partridge dives into Lennon’s life from the night he was born in 1940 during a World War II air raid on Liverpool, deftly taking us through his turbulent childhood and his rebellious rock’n’roll teens to his celebrated life writing, recording, and performing music with the Beatles. She sheds light on the years after the Beatles, with Yoko Ono, as he struggled to make sense of his own artistic life—one that had turned from youthful angst to suffocating fame in almost a split second.

Partridge chronicles the emotional highs and paralyzing lows Lennon transformed into brilliant, evocative songs. With striking black-andwhite photographs spanning his entire life, John Lennon: All I Want Is the Truth is the unforgettable story of one of rock’s biggest legends.

Carlos Santana Autographed Framed Picture item
Carlos Santana Autographed Framed Picture
$400

Starting bid

You know you want it - get it, and support your happy music place.

BB King Treasures Book & $50 Fuel America Gift Card item
BB King Treasures Book & $50 Fuel America Gift Card item
BB King Treasures Book & $50 Fuel America Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Pick the perfect spot at Fuel in Brighton for reading this intimate portrait of legendary B.B. King. With 75 color and black and white photos and facsimile reproductions from his personal archive.

Acrylic Pour Session for 2 & 2 Weekend Cafe $20 gift cards item
Acrylic Pour Session for 2 & 2 Weekend Cafe $20 gift cards item
Acrylic Pour Session for 2 & 2 Weekend Cafe $20 gift cards
$35

Starting bid

This is going to be so much fun! Grab a friend and make your Acrylic Pour Masterpieces at The Corner Art Room, then have have something yummy at The Weekend Cafe in Allston, where every day feels like the weekend. https://cafeweekend120.wixsite.com/cafeweekend

3 Knitting lessons with Silvia & Cafe Nero Gift Card item
3 Knitting lessons with Silvia & Cafe Nero Gift Card item
3 Knitting lessons with Silvia & Cafe Nero Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Learn or relearn knitting and then relax and practice your new skill at Cafe Nero in Reading.

You could, for example, knit this cute cat, learn how to knit socks or gloves, or start your dream sweater.

Gruen Veri-Thin 3 Diamond Watch item
Gruen Veri-Thin 3 Diamond Watch
$400

Starting bid

1940s-1950s Art-Deco working Gruen Watch. Highly collectible!

The Gruen watches are characterized by their "Veri-Thin" movement, a 1930s-1950s innovation designed to create a slimmer case for improved comfort and elegance.

Lapis Lazuli Ring item
Lapis Lazuli Ring
$65

Starting bid

An absolute stunner! We love this blue Lapis Lazuli stone silver ring from our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston. Size 8. Wear this and enjoy your support for music and art!

https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/

Blue cameo earrings item
Blue cameo earrings
$45

Starting bid

These beautiful blue Cameo earrings from our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston will brighten up even the greyest day. Look forward to wearing them and enjoying the art and music you are supporting.

https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/

Green Cameo Earrings item
Green Cameo Earrings
$45

Starting bid

The perfect earrings for Spring, capturing the gentle leafy green of our world becoming more verdant again. From our friends at Ritual Arts in Allston.

https://www.bostonmagazine.com/best-of-boston-archive/2015/ritual-arts/

Blue Moon Watercolor, Harry Yu item
Blue Moon Watercolor, Harry Yu
$200

Starting bid

Take a look at this original watercolor by local artist, poet, and Corner Art Room friend Harry Yu, and I think you might agree that this a perfect picture for peaceful dreaming in any bedroom or space where you would like to feel calm and inspired. Matted, 14x11inches.

Series of 4 ink drawings, Harry Yu item
Series of 4 ink drawings, Harry Yu
$750

Starting bid

A whimsical and dreamy series of delicate original ink drawings by Harry You, matted and framed, 11.5 x 9.5 each. Please reach out to [email protected] if you are interested in a single one of these drawings.

Silver Maze, original painting item
Silver Maze, original painting
$175

Starting bid

A beautiful silver and gold maze painting by Harry Yu, acrylic on canvas, 16x20 inches.

Framed Photograph of Cats on a Couch item
Framed Photograph of Cats on a Couch
$135

Starting bid

Original framed photograph, signed by artist (16.5x12.75).

Moon and Steeple framed Photograph item
Moon and Steeple framed Photograph
$175

Starting bid

Original Photograph, signed by artist (18.5x14.5).

Framed Picasso Print Picture item
Framed Picasso Print Picture
$90

Starting bid

Something new and beautiful for your home or office, a professionally framed Picasso Print, donated by our friends at The Artful Edge in Allston, a wonderful local art framing store.

Silver Framed Original Art, 12 x 9.5 item
Silver Framed Original Art, 12 x 9.5
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful original framed art to adorn your house or office.

TC Helicon Voicetone C1 Mint, with AC and in original box item
TC Helicon Voicetone C1 Mint, with AC and in original box
$115

Starting bid

TC Helicon Voicetone C1 Mint with AC, original box.

The TC Helicon Voice Tone C1 ia a compact, stage-ready vocal processor pedal designed to provide real-time, studio - quality pitch correction and "HardTune" effects.

Franklin Park Zoo & Stone Zoo guest passes item
Franklin Park Zoo & Stone Zoo guest passes
$70

Starting bid

Go with friends or take the family 4 guest passes for the Franklin Park Zoo or Stone Zoo.

NE Aquarium 2 Guest Passes item
NE Aquarium 2 Guest Passes
$80

Starting bid

When is the last time you have been at this magic place? Visit again soon and celebrate your support of our music program!

Jimmy Williams autograph picture and anniversary ball item
Jimmy Williams autograph picture and anniversary ball item
Jimmy Williams autograph picture and anniversary ball
$80

Starting bid

Get the anniversary Unforgettaball and an autograph picture of Jimmy Williams.

Photographs from the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing item
Photographs from the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing item
Photographs from the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing item
Photographs from the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing
$2,000

Starting bid

9 original photographies printed on original period Kodak Paper.

Epoxy Resin Art Session for 2 & $50 Punjab Palace gift card item
Epoxy Resin Art Session for 2 & $50 Punjab Palace gift card item
Epoxy Resin Art Session for 2 & $50 Punjab Palace gift card
$70

Starting bid

Make beautiful Resin Art at The Corner Art Room & celebrate your support for Music and Art at Punjab Palace in Allston.

Just want to donate something? Click here! item
Just want to donate something? Click here!
$5

Starting bid

Follow the link and choose an amount you would like to donate - Thank You so much! Your support means the world to us.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!