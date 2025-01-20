The Coronado Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America's shop

$3 Xtra for + sizes and $5 Xtra for tall Value Fleece vest Ready for layering, this super soft, low pill, midweight vest offers great warmth at a great price

$3 Xtra for + sizes and $5 Xtra for tall Value Fleece vest Ready for layering, this super soft, low pill, midweight vest offers great warmth at a great price

seeMoreDetailsMobile