The Coronado Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America
The Coronado Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America's shop
Mesh Backed cap
$22
PORT AUTHORITY Adjustable Mesh Back Cap C911
* 100% cotton twill front panels; 100% polyester mesh mid and back panels
*Micro Hook and loop closure One size fits all
Colors: Black, Grey, Red, royal blue, Green, Navy Blue, white
Polo Shirt
$29
PORT AUTHORITY
Dry Zone UV Micro Mesh Polo K110
Our durable, moisture wicking Dry Zone Polo-now with UV protection.
4.6 ounce, 100% polyester double knit pique
Vest
$40
$3 Xtra for + sizes and $5 Xtra for tall
Value Fleece vest
Ready for layering, this super soft, low pill, midweight vest offers great warmth at a great price
Long Sleeve Dress Shirt
$29.98
SuperPro Twill Shirt
A heavy hitter in performance, resists wrinkles, while releasing stains. Designed for comfort in any environment
Sun Visor with front or side Logo
$22
This 3-panel visor is enzymed washed for a lived-in look.
Fabric is 100% washed cotton twill
Closure: hook and loop with metal buckle
