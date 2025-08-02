The Cottagers' Online Store

Cottagers Pendant - Plain Silver
$199

Customized Silver Pendant designed by Paula James Nailor with glossy finish, and approximately the size of a quarter (for Cottagers only).

Cottagers Pendant - Silver with Sapphire Pave
$949

Customized Silver with Sapphire Pave Pendant designed by Paula James Nailor with glossy finish, and approximately the size of a quarter (for Cottagers only)

Cottagers Pendant - Gold
$2,995

Customized Gold Pendant designed by Paula James Nailor with glossy finish, and approximately the size of a quarter (for Cottagers only)

