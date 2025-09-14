The Counselor's Corner: Faith & Healing Resources for Mental Health

Find peace and strength with this 7-day devotional created for those struggling with obsessive-compulsive thoughts and anxiety. Each day includes:

A powerful Bible verse

A reflection of encouragement

A daily affirmation to renew your mind

A heartfelt prayer for strength and healing

This beautifully designed PDF booklet is easy to print or read digitally. It makes a perfect tool for personal study, church groups, or anyone seeking hope through God’s Word.

Key Benefits:

🌿 Gentle guidance through Scripture

🌿 Biblical encouragement for mental wellness

🌿 Calming design, easy to follow daily steps

🌿 Instant download — start today!