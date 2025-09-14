The Counselor's Corner: Faith & Healing Resources for Mental Health

Prayers for Anxiety & Mental Health: A 7-Day Guide item
Prayers for Anxiety & Mental Health: A 7-Day Guide
$9.99

Prayers for Anxiety & Mental Health: A 7-Day Guide for Healing and Peace


The standalone devotional guide for individuals who want a focused 7-day journey to peace and encouragement. (digital download)

7-Day Devotional & Affirmation Guide for OCD item
7-Day Devotional & Affirmation Guide for OCD
$7.99

Find peace and strength with this 7-day devotional created for those struggling with obsessive-compulsive thoughts and anxiety. Each day includes:

  • A powerful Bible verse
  • A reflection of encouragement
  • A daily affirmation to renew your mind
  • A heartfelt prayer for strength and healing

This beautifully designed PDF booklet is easy to print or read digitally. It makes a perfect tool for personal study, church groups, or anyone seeking hope through God’s Word.

Key Benefits:
🌿 Gentle guidance through Scripture
🌿 Biblical encouragement for mental wellness
🌿 Calming design, easy to follow daily steps
🌿 Instant download — start today!

14-Day Guided Devotional: Overcoming Depression with God item
14-Day Guided Devotional: Overcoming Depression with God
$9.99

14-Day Guided Devotional: Overcoming Depression with God’s Word

Find comfort, strength, and renewed hope in this 14-day devotional designed to walk you step by step from heaviness to healing. Each day includes powerful prayers, uplifting scriptures, faith-filled affirmations, and guided reflections to help you release burdens and embrace God’s peace.

This devotional is crafted to support those facing depression, offering encouragement and spiritual guidance that reminds you—you are never alone. Whether you are at your lowest point or seeking a deeper connection with God, this guide will help you rise day by day into the fullness of His love and hope.

Perfect for personal use, gifting, or ministry support.

14-Day Guide: Hearing God’s Voice item
14-Day Guide: Hearing God’s Voice
$9.99

14-Day Guide: Hearing God’s Voice in the Midst of Schizophrenia


Description:
This 14-day devotional guide is designed to bring comfort, clarity, and peace to those living with schizophrenia. Through carefully chosen Scriptures, prayers, affirmations, and reflections, each day offers a gentle path to:

✅ Recognize God’s voice above confusion and intrusive thoughts
✅ Find peace in moments of fear or distress
✅ Strengthen faith through prayer and stillness
✅ Rest in the truth of God’s love and presence

Each day includes:

  • Scripture to anchor the mind in God’s truth
  • Prayer for when voices or racing thoughts come
  • Affirmation to declare God’s peace and strength
  • Reflection to help identify God’s presence in daily life

This guide reminds you that God’s voice is never condemning or confusing—it always brings peace, love, and hope.

🕊️ Perfect for personal use, caregiving, or as a supportive devotional for loved ones.

