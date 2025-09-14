The Counselor's Corner: Faith & Healing Resources for Mental Health

Prayers for Anxiety & Mental Health: A 7-Day Guide for Healing and Peace
The standalone devotional guide for individuals who want a focused 7-day journey to peace and encouragement. (digital download)
Find peace and strength with this 7-day devotional created for those struggling with obsessive-compulsive thoughts and anxiety. Each day includes:
This beautifully designed PDF booklet is easy to print or read digitally. It makes a perfect tool for personal study, church groups, or anyone seeking hope through God’s Word.
Key Benefits:
🌿 Gentle guidance through Scripture
🌿 Biblical encouragement for mental wellness
🌿 Calming design, easy to follow daily steps
🌿 Instant download — start today!
14-Day Guided Devotional: Overcoming Depression with God’s Word
Find comfort, strength, and renewed hope in this 14-day devotional designed to walk you step by step from heaviness to healing. Each day includes powerful prayers, uplifting scriptures, faith-filled affirmations, and guided reflections to help you release burdens and embrace God’s peace.
This devotional is crafted to support those facing depression, offering encouragement and spiritual guidance that reminds you—you are never alone. Whether you are at your lowest point or seeking a deeper connection with God, this guide will help you rise day by day into the fullness of His love and hope.
✨ Perfect for personal use, gifting, or ministry support.
14-Day Guide: Hearing God’s Voice in the Midst of Schizophrenia
Description:
This 14-day devotional guide is designed to bring comfort, clarity, and peace to those living with schizophrenia. Through carefully chosen Scriptures, prayers, affirmations, and reflections, each day offers a gentle path to:
✅ Recognize God’s voice above confusion and intrusive thoughts
✅ Find peace in moments of fear or distress
✅ Strengthen faith through prayer and stillness
✅ Rest in the truth of God’s love and presence
Each day includes:
This guide reminds you that God’s voice is never condemning or confusing—it always brings peace, love, and hope.
🕊️ Perfect for personal use, caregiving, or as a supportive devotional for loved ones.
