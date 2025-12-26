"The Count Down" - Northern West Virginia Ruff Ryders NYE Event

Hosted by
About this event
(Door Price) - Food and drinks sold separately
Express entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas for x6 + x1 Premium Bottle included + Appetizers included
Express entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas for x6 + x1 Premium Bottle included + Appetizers included
Express entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas for x10 + x2 Premium Bottle included + Appetizers included + Crafted Catering
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!