The Crease Club

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every game starts at the faceoff circle, and so does your connection to Mountain Lakes Lacrosse. This entry-level membership is the perfect way to get involved, support the program, and become part of the Alumni Foundation community. Your contribution helps provide essential resources that keep our tradition of excellence moving forward, and includes a Mountain Lakes Lacrosse Alumni Foundation magnet as a token of your support.
Renews monthly
The Attack Zone is where momentum builds and opportunities are created. At this level, members take a more active role in advancing the mission of the Mountain Lakes Lacrosse Alumni Foundation, helping drive meaningful impact for the program and its players. Your increased support plays a key role in sustaining and elevating the resources that fuel success on and off the field, and includes a Mountain Lakes Lacrosse Alumni Foundation magnet and hat as a thank you for your commitment.
Renews monthly
The Defensive Zone is built on strength, consistency, and commitment. At this level, members play a critical role in sustaining the foundation’s long-term success, providing the support needed to protect and strengthen the program for future generations. Your contribution helps ensure stability across all areas of the program while continuing to elevate the experience for our student-athletes. Membership includes a Mountain Lakes Lacrosse Alumni Foundation magnet, hat, and shirt as a thank you for your continued support.
Renews monthly
The Goal Line is where everything comes together. Reserved for our most committed supporters, this level represents those who make a lasting and meaningful impact on the future of Mountain Lakes Lacrosse. Your leadership-level support helps drive major initiatives, enhance the student-athlete experience, and ensure the continued excellence of the program. In recognition of your commitment, membership includes a Mountain Lakes Lacrosse Alumni Foundation magnet, hat, and shirt, along with free admission to the Alumni Game & Party.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!