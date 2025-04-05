eventClosed

The Creative Performing Media Arts (CPMA) Middle School Visual Arts Silent Art Auction Spring 2024-2025

auction.pickupLocation

Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School, Attention: Max Swann, 5050 Conrad Ave, San Diego, CA 92117

Assignment 8 item
Assignment 8
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Skylar Whlelan, Grade 8 Digital Arts Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.
Charcoal Skull item
Charcoal Skull
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Ashley Elanny, Grade 7 Charcoal and Watercolor Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.
Lava Woman item
Lava Woman item
Lava Woman
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Sophie Bustos, Grade 8 Digital Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.
My Neighbor Snoopy item
My Neighbor Snoopy
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Isela Inzunza, Grade 7 Acrylic Paint on Canvas Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.
OK Computer item
OK Computer
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Jonah Wilson, Grade 7 Mixed Media Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.
The Eclipse item
The Eclipse
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Student Artist: Beto Pruginin, Grade 8 Ink and Pencil Winner will receive the actual art. Art is either on canvas, mounted or matted. Digital art is printed and mounted or matted. In addition, art comes with an artist statement.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing