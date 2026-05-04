The Creative Power of Our Stories

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access learning materials after the session.
Note for Paid NPPOC Members:
Use your provided discount code on the next page to make this ticket free. General programs like this are included with your membership. Email [email protected] for any assistance.
This opportunity is being offered at a “Pay what you can” rate. What does that mean? The value of the session is over $20 per person including participant materials, event access, etc.
The recommended contribution is $10- you are invited to pay more or less based on your ability to contribute. All funds go directly to the Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective and pay it forward to support BIPOC leaders serving in the nonprofit sector.
If you need a free, $0 ticket, simply email [email protected] and we will be happy to assist you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!