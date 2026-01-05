Empowering Youth. Inspiring Futures. Fueled by Your Membership.

Our Pee‑wee Boxing program introduces young athletes to the fun and fundamentals of boxing in a safe, positive, and encouraging environment. Designed specifically for children ages 4–6, this membership focuses on building early coordination, balance, confidence, self‑discipline, and respect—both inside and outside the gym.

What Members LearnBasic boxing movements (stance, footwork, hand placement)Age‑appropriate punching techniques using gloves and bagsFun drills that improve coordination, agility, and focusPositive character habits such as listening, teamwork, and respect

Program ApproachSessions are upbeat, playful, and structured to keep young children engaged. Coaches emphasize safety, proper form, and confidence-building rather than contact or competition. Kids grow at their own pace while learning foundational athletic skills that support future sports and activities.

Included With MembershipWeekly or twice‑weekly Pee‑wee classesUse of youth‑sized gloves and equipmentProgress badges and skill‑building milestonesAccess to family events and community daysSupportive, faith‑guided encouragement and mentoring (if you want this included—let me know!)

Perfect ForKids with lots of energyParents looking for a positive, structured activityEarly skill development in focus, confidence, and physical activity



