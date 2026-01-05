The CROSSvlle Boxing Club Corporation

Offered by

The CROSSvlle Boxing Club Corporation

About the memberships

Empowering Youth. Inspiring Futures. Fueled by Your Membership.

Adult Boxing Program
$75

Renews monthly

Our adult boxing program offers high‑quality training designed to build strength, confidence, and real boxing skills in a supportive environment. Whether you’re training for fitness, stress relief, or competition, we provide professional coaching and structured sessions to help you reach your goals.

Membership Fees Include:

  • Unlimited access to adult boxing classes during open gym hours
  • Skills training focused on technique, conditioning, footwork, and bag work
  • Guidance from certified coaches
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Additional Notes:

  • First‑time visitors can schedule an intro session to meet our coaches and tour the facility
  • Gloves and wraps are available for purchase
  • Membership upgrades and family add‑on options available upon request


Family Maximum Membership – All‑Inclusive Boxing Program
$100

Renews monthly

Our Family Maximum membership is designed to make training accessible and affordable for households of any size. This option allows your entire family to participate in both youth and adult boxing programs under one simple monthly fee.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access to all youth and adult boxing classes
  • Skills training focused on technique, conditioning, discipline, and confidence‑building
  • Supportive coaching from experienced trainers
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required
  • Ideal for families with multiple participating children and adults

Benefits of the Family Maximum Plan:

  • One flat rate covers the whole household
  • Encourages fitness, accountability, and growth together as a family
  • Great for families with both beginner and advanced participants

Additional Information:

  • Intro sessions available for new families to meet coaches and tour the gym
  • Gloves and wraps available for purchase


Youth Boxing Membership – Income Level Above $40,000
$50

Renews monthly

Our Youth‑Only Membership is designed for families whose annual household income is over $40,000. This plan provides high‑quality boxing instruction, conditioning, and character‑building training in a safe, supportive environment for young athletes.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access to all youth boxing classes
  • Training focused on discipline, technique, confidence, and physical fitness
  • Guidance from experienced youth‑centered coaches
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Benefits of This Membership Tier:

  • Affordable monthly rate for families outside income‑based assistance programs
  • Consistent, structured training for youth of all skill levels
  • Ideal for building strength, focus, teamwork, and healthy habits

Additional Information:

  • Intro sessions available for new families
  • Gloves and wraps available for purchase
  • Income verification may be required for enrollment


Youth Boxing Membership – Income Range $20,000 to $40,000
$25

Renews monthly

Our Youth Membership for families with an annual household income between $20,000 and $40,000 provides affordable access to our structured boxing program. This tier is designed to ensure young athletes receive high‑quality training, mentorship, and support, regardless of financial challenges.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access to all youth boxing classes
  • Technique, conditioning, discipline, and confidence‑building training
  • Coaching from instructors experienced in youth development
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Benefits of This Membership Tier:

  • Reduced rate for families within the $20k–$40k income bracket
  • Safe, positive, and structured environment for youth of all skill levels
  • Encourages fitness, focus, leadership, and healthy habits

Additional Information:

  • Income verification may be required
  • Gloves and wraps available for purchase
  • Intro sessions available for new families


Youth Boxing Membership – Income Level $20,000 and Below
$10

Renews monthly

Our Youth Membership for families with an annual household income of $20,000 or below is designed to ensure every young person has access to safe, structured, and uplifting boxing training. This tier provides a significantly reduced rate to support families facing financial hardship while still offering full access to our youth program.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access to all youth boxing classes
  • Training focused on discipline, confidence, technique, and physical fitness
  • Supportive coaching from experienced youth trainers
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Benefits of This Membership Tier:

  • Deeply discounted rate to support families in financial need
  • Positive, structured environment where youth can learn, grow, and thrive
  • Ideal for building physical strength, focus, leadership skills, and healthy habits

Additional Information:

  • Income verification may be required
  • Gloves and wraps available for purchase
  • Intro sessions available for new families


Sibling Membership – Combined Youth Rate
$85

Renews monthly

Our Sibling Membership Plan is designed to make youth boxing more affordable for families with multiple children enrolled in the program. This combined rate allows siblings to train together, grow together, and benefit from a supportive, structured environment at a reduced cost.

What’s Included:

  • Unlimited access to all youth boxing classes for each enrolled sibling
  • High‑quality training focused on discipline, confidence, technique, and fitness
  • Encouragement from experienced youth‑centered coaches
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Benefits of the Sibling Plan:

  • Discounted combined rate for two or more siblings
  • Helps families reduce monthly training costs
  • Promotes teamwork, motivation, and positive bonding between siblings
  • Ideal for families with multiple children participating at the same time

Additional Information:

  • Income verification may apply if used with income‑based tiers
  • Gloves and wraps available for purchase
  • Intro sessions available for new families


Youth Hardship Membership – No Cost / “No Youth Turned Away”
Free

Renews monthly

Our Hardship Membership ensures that every young person in our community has the opportunity to participate in boxing—regardless of financial circumstances. As part of our commitment to our faith‑based, 501(c)(3) mission, this program is completely free for families experiencing financial hardship.

What’s Included:

  • Full access to all youth boxing classes
  • Instruction focused on discipline, confidence, character, and physical fitness
  • Supportive coaching from mentors experienced in youth development
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No fees, no contracts, and no youth turned away

Who Qualifies:

  • Families experiencing financial hardship
  • Youth who would be unable to participate without cost assistance
  • Simple verification may be required to ensure support reaches those who need it most

Program Values:

  • Every child deserves a safe place to grow and thrive
  • Financial hardship should never block access to positive opportunities
  • Our gym is committed to building stronger youth and a stronger community

About the Program: This membership is fully supported through donations, fundraisers, and paid memberships. By offering this program at no cost, we ensure that every young person—no matter their situation—has the chance to benefit from structure, mentorship, and the life‑building skills learned through boxing.


Pee‑wee Boxing Membership (Ages 4-6)
$30

Renews monthly

Our Pee‑wee Boxing program introduces young athletes to the fun and fundamentals of boxing in a safe, positive, and encouraging environment. Designed specifically for children ages 4–6, this membership focuses on building early coordination, balance, confidence, self‑discipline, and respect—both inside and outside the gym.

What Members LearnBasic boxing movements (stance, footwork, hand placement)Age‑appropriate punching techniques using gloves and bagsFun drills that improve coordination, agility, and focusPositive character habits such as listening, teamwork, and respect

Program ApproachSessions are upbeat, playful, and structured to keep young children engaged. Coaches emphasize safety, proper form, and confidence-building rather than contact or competition. Kids grow at their own pace while learning foundational athletic skills that support future sports and activities.

Included With MembershipWeekly or twice‑weekly Pee‑wee classesUse of youth‑sized gloves and equipmentProgress badges and skill‑building milestonesAccess to family events and community daysSupportive, faith‑guided encouragement and mentoring (if you want this included—let me know!)

Perfect ForKids with lots of energyParents looking for a positive, structured activityEarly skill development in focus, confidence, and physical activity


Youth Boxing Membership – Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

At our youth boxing program, every young person deserves a safe place to grow stronger—physically, mentally, and emotionally. That’s why our Youth Boxing Membership is offered on a pay‑what‑you‑can basis.

Whether a family can contribute a little, a lot, or nothing at all, every child is welcome. No one is ever turned away.

Your membership includes:

  • Access to structured boxing training for ages 7-18
  • Coaching focused on discipline, confidence, and character
  • Strength and conditioning sessions appropriate for all skill levels
  • A supportive, faith‑centered environment that encourages respect and teamwork
  • Opportunities for personal growth both inside and outside the ring

Families are invited to contribute whatever amount works for their budget. Your contribution helps keep gloves on hands, lights on in the gym, and positive resources available for every young athlete.

Because here, everyone deserves a fighting chance.


Adult Boxing Program (CASH payment option $75)
Free

Renews monthly

Our adult boxing program offers high‑quality training designed to build strength, confidence, and real boxing skills in a supportive environment. Whether you’re training for fitness, stress relief, or competition, we provide professional coaching and structured sessions to help you reach your goals.

Membership Fees Include:

  • Unlimited access to adult boxing classes during open gym hours
  • Skills training focused on technique, conditioning, footwork, and bag work
  • Guidance from certified coaches
  • Use of gym equipment during class times
  • No long‑term commitment required

Additional Notes:

  • First‑time visitors can schedule an intro session to meet our coaches and tour the facility
  • Gloves and wraps are available for purchase
  • Membership upgrades and family add‑on options available upon request


Youth Boxing Membership (CASH payment options $10-$100)
Free

Renews monthly

We offer a flexible, income‑based membership structure to ensure every young athlete has the opportunity to train, grow, and belong. Families may select the option that best matches their household income:

$10 per month – For families with income under $20,000$25 per month – For families with income between $20,000 and $40,000$50 per month – For families with income above $40,000$85 per month – Sibling rate$100 per month – Family maximum rate

Membership Includes Access To:

Daily youth boxing classes and structured training sessionsStrength and conditioning workouts appropriate for all skill levelsUse of gym equipment during supervised training hoursCoaching on technique, discipline, confidence, and goal‑settingA safe, supportive, and faith‑centered community environmentOpportunities to participate in events, exhibitions, and team activities

Our goal is to keep the program accessible, supportive, and community‑focused while providing high‑quality training for every young boxer


Add a donation for The CROSSvlle Boxing Club Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!