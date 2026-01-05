Empowering Youth. Inspiring Futures. Fueled by Your Membership.

Offered by
About the memberships
Our adult boxing program offers high‑quality training designed to build strength, confidence, and real boxing skills in a supportive environment. Whether you’re training for fitness, stress relief, or competition, we provide professional coaching and structured sessions to help you reach your goals.
Membership Fees Include:
Additional Notes:
Our Family Maximum membership is designed to make training accessible and affordable for households of any size. This option allows your entire family to participate in both youth and adult boxing programs under one simple monthly fee.
What’s Included:
Benefits of the Family Maximum Plan:
Additional Information:
Our Youth‑Only Membership is designed for families whose annual household income is over $40,000. This plan provides high‑quality boxing instruction, conditioning, and character‑building training in a safe, supportive environment for young athletes.
What’s Included:
Benefits of This Membership Tier:
Additional Information:
Our Youth Membership for families with an annual household income between $20,000 and $40,000 provides affordable access to our structured boxing program. This tier is designed to ensure young athletes receive high‑quality training, mentorship, and support, regardless of financial challenges.
What’s Included:
Benefits of This Membership Tier:
Additional Information:
Our Youth Membership for families with an annual household income of $20,000 or below is designed to ensure every young person has access to safe, structured, and uplifting boxing training. This tier provides a significantly reduced rate to support families facing financial hardship while still offering full access to our youth program.
What’s Included:
Benefits of This Membership Tier:
Additional Information:
Our Sibling Membership Plan is designed to make youth boxing more affordable for families with multiple children enrolled in the program. This combined rate allows siblings to train together, grow together, and benefit from a supportive, structured environment at a reduced cost.
What’s Included:
Benefits of the Sibling Plan:
Additional Information:
Our Hardship Membership ensures that every young person in our community has the opportunity to participate in boxing—regardless of financial circumstances. As part of our commitment to our faith‑based, 501(c)(3) mission, this program is completely free for families experiencing financial hardship.
What’s Included:
Who Qualifies:
Program Values:
About the Program: This membership is fully supported through donations, fundraisers, and paid memberships. By offering this program at no cost, we ensure that every young person—no matter their situation—has the chance to benefit from structure, mentorship, and the life‑building skills learned through boxing.
Our Pee‑wee Boxing program introduces young athletes to the fun and fundamentals of boxing in a safe, positive, and encouraging environment. Designed specifically for children ages 4–6, this membership focuses on building early coordination, balance, confidence, self‑discipline, and respect—both inside and outside the gym.
What Members LearnBasic boxing movements (stance, footwork, hand placement)Age‑appropriate punching techniques using gloves and bagsFun drills that improve coordination, agility, and focusPositive character habits such as listening, teamwork, and respect
Program ApproachSessions are upbeat, playful, and structured to keep young children engaged. Coaches emphasize safety, proper form, and confidence-building rather than contact or competition. Kids grow at their own pace while learning foundational athletic skills that support future sports and activities.
Included With MembershipWeekly or twice‑weekly Pee‑wee classesUse of youth‑sized gloves and equipmentProgress badges and skill‑building milestonesAccess to family events and community daysSupportive, faith‑guided encouragement and mentoring (if you want this included—let me know!)
Perfect ForKids with lots of energyParents looking for a positive, structured activityEarly skill development in focus, confidence, and physical activity
At our youth boxing program, every young person deserves a safe place to grow stronger—physically, mentally, and emotionally. That’s why our Youth Boxing Membership is offered on a pay‑what‑you‑can basis.
Whether a family can contribute a little, a lot, or nothing at all, every child is welcome. No one is ever turned away.
Your membership includes:
Families are invited to contribute whatever amount works for their budget. Your contribution helps keep gloves on hands, lights on in the gym, and positive resources available for every young athlete.
Because here, everyone deserves a fighting chance.
We offer a flexible, income‑based membership structure to ensure every young athlete has the opportunity to train, grow, and belong. Families may select the option that best matches their household income:
$10 per month – For families with income under $20,000$25 per month – For families with income between $20,000 and $40,000$50 per month – For families with income above $40,000$85 per month – Sibling rate$100 per month – Family maximum rate
Membership Includes Access To:
Daily youth boxing classes and structured training sessionsStrength and conditioning workouts appropriate for all skill levelsUse of gym equipment during supervised training hoursCoaching on technique, discipline, confidence, and goal‑settingA safe, supportive, and faith‑centered community environmentOpportunities to participate in events, exhibitions, and team activities
Our goal is to keep the program accessible, supportive, and community‑focused while providing high‑quality training for every young boxer
$
