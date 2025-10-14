The Custom Prom Dress Giveaway 2025

Applications for the 2025 Custom Prom Dress Experience open Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM and close Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM.





🎉 The final selection will be announced on Saturday, November 29, 2025 via our website and Instagram:

@youreecentrics & @detroitslovepeaceandlight





✨ Don’t miss your chance to shine — a custom, one-of-a-kind prom dress valued at $1500 is waiting for a deserving Detroit teen!



