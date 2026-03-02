The CW Shop - Ch8se Day Merch

Top off your look with the Ch8sing Waterfalls Snapback Hat featuring the official CW logo.





This classic black trucker-style cap includes a breathable mesh back and adjustable snap closure for a comfortable fit on the trail or in everyday wear.

Support the mission and represent Brown Faces in Green Spaces wherever you go.





Features

• Adjustable snapback

• Breathable mesh back

• Classic black design

• Official Ch8sing Waterfalls logo