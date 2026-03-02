The CW Shop - Ch8se Day Merch

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This classic black trucker-style cap includes a breathable mesh back and adjustable snap closure for a comfortable fit on the trail or in everyday wear.
Support the mission and represent Brown Faces in Green Spaces wherever you go.
Features
• Adjustable snapback
• Breathable mesh back
• Classic black design
• Official Ch8sing Waterfalls logo
Ch8sing Waterfalls 444 Unisex Tee
A bold expression of movement, healing, and purpose.
This unisex black tee features the signature Ch8sing Waterfalls ∞ design in powerful red, green, and gold, symbolizing resilience, alignment, and the courage to keep going.
Soft, breathable, and made to move with you from forest trails to everyday life, it’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement.
Wear the mission.
Chase the healing.
Keep Ch8sing.
Grounded in healing and community, this unisex mint green tee features the powerful ReleashIT design inspired by collective release, restoration, and growth.
Crafted for comfort and everyday movement, it’s perfect for trail walks, wellness gatherings, or simply showing up aligned with purpose.
The soft fabric and relaxed fit make it an easy staple, while the artwork reflects the heart of the movement, release what no longer serves you and heal in community.
Wear it as a reminder: healing is intentional, collective, and powerful.
Stay ready for the trail with the Ch8sing Waterfalls Microfiber Trail Towel, designed for outdoor adventures and everyday use.
This lightweight, quick-dry towel features the official Ch8sing Waterfalls logo and includes a grommet with a detachable clip, making it easy to attach to your backpack, belt loop, or gear while hiking, camping, or exploring waterfalls.
Whether you're drying your hands on the trail, wiping away sweat, or keeping gear clean, this towel is built for the journey.
Every purchase supports the mission of Ch8sing Waterfalls, empowering and uplifting Brown Faces in Green Spaces through nature, wellness, and community.
• Soft microfiber material
• Quick-dry and lightweight
• Grommet with detachable hook
• Easy to clip onto backpacks or gear
• Official Ch8sing Waterfalls logo
Perfect for hikes, campouts, waterfalls, and everyday adventures.
Carry your essentials and represent the mission with the Custom Ch8sing Waterfalls Columbia Fanny Pack.
Designed for adventure and everyday convenience, this versatile pack features a vibrant custom design with the Ch8sing Waterfalls logo and trusted Columbia durability. With multiple zippered compartments and an adjustable strap, it keeps your belongings secure whether you're on the trail, traveling, or attending a CW event.
• Durable Columbia fanny pack
• Custom Ch8sing Waterfalls design
• Two zippered compartments
• Adjustable waist or crossbody strap
• Lightweight and trail-ready
Perfect for phones, keys, wallets, snacks, and trail essentials.
Every purchase supports the mission of Ch8sing Waterfalls, empowering wellness, connection, and healing through nature while creating more Brown Faces in Green Spaces.
Take sustainability and culture with you on the trail with the Custom Ch8sing Waterfalls Kula Cloth, featuring a vibrant design by renowned Black artist Hiawatha Davis of Seattle, Washington.
This reusable antimicrobial cloth is designed for outdoor adventures and serves as a sustainable alternative to disposable tissue when nature calls. Lightweight, durable, and easy to attach to your backpack, it’s a trail essential for hikers, campers, and waterfall chasers.
The bold, nature-inspired artwork reflects the spirit of Embr8ce the Ch8se and celebrates the beauty of the outdoors while uplifting Black artistry and creativity.
• Authentic Kula Cloth® antimicrobial technology
• Custom design by acclaimed Black artist Hiawatha Davis
• Lightweight and compact for hiking and travel
• Snap attachment for backpacks or gear
• Reusable and eco-friendly alternative to tissue
Every purchase supports the mission of Ch8sing Waterfalls, creating healing, connection, and community while increasing Brown Faces in Green Spaces.
Adventure responsibly. Embr8ce the Ch8se.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!