The DAD Resource Hub - 13th Annual Fatherhood Conference

Free admission to the conference, all breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, and giveaways. RSVP NOW.
Free admission to the conference, all breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, and giveaways. RSVP NOW.
Make an Impact - Advertise
$250
¼-page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal.
¼-page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal.
Become a Patron - Advertise
$150
Show your support for UCFIC by having your name or family
name listed in our printed commemorative ad journal as a
proud supporter of our mission to empower young fathers.
Show your support for UCFIC by having your name or family
name listed in our printed commemorative ad journal as a
proud supporter of our mission to empower young fathers.
Support the Movement - Advertise
$500
Place your company’s ½ page ad in our printed
commemorative ad journal and digital ad display.
Place your company’s ½ page ad in our printed
commemorative ad journal and digital ad display.
Amplify Your Impact - Advertise
$1,000
Full-page company ad in our printed commemorative ad
journal, reaching all conference attendees. Your ad will
also be featured in our digital ad display throughout the
event, ensuring visibility among our engaged audience.
Additionally, your company logo will be included on
the UCFIC website, recognizing your commitment to
empowering young fathers and strengthening communities.
Full-page company ad in our printed commemorative ad
journal, reaching all conference attendees. Your ad will
also be featured in our digital ad display throughout the
event, ensuring visibility among our engaged audience.
Additionally, your company logo will be included on
the UCFIC website, recognizing your commitment to
empowering young fathers and strengthening communities.
Showcase Your Company - Advertise
$1,500
SA full-page ad is in the centerfold or back cover of the
printed commemorative journal. Premiere placement in
our digital ad display throughout the event and receive
a dedicated promotion on our social media platforms.
Your company logo will be featured on the UCFIC
website with a direct link to your site, maximizing your
brand’s visibility among our engaged audience.
SA full-page ad is in the centerfold or back cover of the
printed commemorative journal. Premiere placement in
our digital ad display throughout the event and receive
a dedicated promotion on our social media platforms.
Your company logo will be featured on the UCFIC
website with a direct link to your site, maximizing your
brand’s visibility among our engaged audience.
Support Fatherhood Programs (Recurring Monthly $50!)
$50
Your $50 monthly recurring donation provides a year of program support includingsk
the Fatherhood Digital Resource Center, self development, workshops, conference attendance, and customized programming.
Your $50 monthly recurring donation provides a year of program support includingsk
the Fatherhood Digital Resource Center, self development, workshops, conference attendance, and customized programming.
Fatherhood - Donor
$100
Show your support with a donation.
Show your support with a donation.
Fatherhood Supporter - Donor
$250
Show your support with a simple donation.
• Logo or family name on the website
• Option to include a message “In loving memory” on
the “Gifts from the Heart” webpage
Show your support with a simple donation.
• Logo or family name on the website
• Option to include a message “In loving memory” on
the “Gifts from the Heart” webpage
Conference Exhibitor - Donor
$500
Show your support and meet young fathers
• 6 foot exhibit table at the conference
• admission for 2
• Logo and company name listed on the conference web page and emails
Show your support and meet young fathers
• 6 foot exhibit table at the conference
• admission for 2
• Logo and company name listed on the conference web page and emails
Photography - Underwriting
$1,000
Sponsor photography and videography across all
anniversary events.
• Photos presented by {company name or logo} on
website and emails
• Recognition on social media and website
• Logo on event signage
Sponsor photography and videography across all
anniversary events.
• Photos presented by {company name or logo} on
website and emails
• Recognition on social media and website
• Logo on event signage
Breakfast or Lunch (Limit 4) - Underwriting
$2,000
Exclusive sponsorship of either the breakfast or lunch..
• “Breakfast or Lunch brought to you by ” on event signage and tables
• Logo on UCFIC’s website
• Company name in press release
• Logo and company recognition on
Exclusive sponsorship of either the breakfast or lunch..
• “Breakfast or Lunch brought to you by ” on event signage and tables
• Logo on UCFIC’s website
• Company name in press release
• Logo and company recognition on
Music & Entertainment - Underwriting
$2,500
Bring energy to the celebration with music and
entertainment.
• “Music and Sound presented by ” on
DJ and event signage
• Logo on UCFIC’s website as Music & Entertainment
Sponsor
Bring energy to the celebration with music and
entertainment.
• “Music and Sound presented by ” on
DJ and event signage
• Logo on UCFIC’s website as Music & Entertainment
Sponsor
Swag Bag Sponsor (+ must provide 250 Bags) - Sponsor
$500
Provide co-branded branded swag bags. Sponsor to
print bags with UCFIC and sponsor logos. Also, receive
recognition on the website as our bag sponsor.
Only two Swag Bag sponsorships are available.
Provide co-branded branded swag bags. Sponsor to
print bags with UCFIC and sponsor logos. Also, receive
recognition on the website as our bag sponsor.
Only two Swag Bag sponsorships are available.
Silver - Sponsor
$2,500
Support UCFIC’s events as a Silver Sponsor, providing
impactful visibility.
• Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or
Recognition Dinner
• Recognition in social media, website and email
marketing
• Logo placement in event highlights and program books
• Logo placement on event signage
• VIP invitations for 4 representatives to anniversary
events
Support UCFIC’s events as a Silver Sponsor, providing
impactful visibility.
• Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or
Recognition Dinner
• Recognition in social media, website and email
marketing
• Logo placement in event highlights and program books
• Logo placement on event signage
• VIP invitations for 4 representatives to anniversary
events
Fatherhood Ambassador - Sponsor
$5,000
Be a proud Gold Sponsor with significant exposure during
the year.
• Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or
Recognition Dinner
• Recognition in press releases, digital and printed
materials, email marketing and social media
• Logo placement in event highlights and program books
• Logo placement on event signage
• One table of 10, VIP invitations to events
Be a proud Gold Sponsor with significant exposure during
the year.
• Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or
Recognition Dinner
• Recognition in press releases, digital and printed
materials, email marketing and social media
• Logo placement in event highlights and program books
• Logo placement on event signage
• One table of 10, VIP invitations to events
Platinum - Sponsor
$10,000
Showcase your support as a Platinum Sponsor with high
visibility at annual conference
• Recognition in press releases, announcements, and
digital materials
• Logo placement in event highlights and video
presentations
• Branding in program books and materials
• Logo placement on event signage
• VIP invitations for 4 representatives to all events
• Advertising space in conference and recognition dinner
publications
Showcase your support as a Platinum Sponsor with high
visibility at annual conference
• Recognition in press releases, announcements, and
digital materials
• Logo placement in event highlights and video
presentations
• Branding in program books and materials
• Logo placement on event signage
• VIP invitations for 4 representatives to all events
• Advertising space in conference and recognition dinner
publications
Add a donation for Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!