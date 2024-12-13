Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition Inc

The DAD Resource Hub - 13th Annual Fatherhood Conference

1075 Morris Ave

Union, NJ 07083, USA

General Admission
Free
Free admission to the conference, all breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, and giveaways. RSVP NOW.
Make an Impact - Advertise
$250
¼-page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal.
Become a Patron - Advertise
$150
Show your support for UCFIC by having your name or family name listed in our printed commemorative ad journal as a proud supporter of our mission to empower young fathers.
Support the Movement - Advertise
$500
Place your company’s ½ page ad in our printed commemorative ad journal and digital ad display.
Amplify Your Impact - Advertise
$1,000
Full-page company ad in our printed commemorative ad journal, reaching all conference attendees. Your ad will also be featured in our digital ad display throughout the event, ensuring visibility among our engaged audience. Additionally, your company logo will be included on the UCFIC website, recognizing your commitment to empowering young fathers and strengthening communities.
Showcase Your Company - Advertise
$1,500
SA full-page ad is in the centerfold or back cover of the printed commemorative journal. Premiere placement in our digital ad display throughout the event and receive a dedicated promotion on our social media platforms. Your company logo will be featured on the UCFIC website with a direct link to your site, maximizing your brand’s visibility among our engaged audience.
Support Fatherhood Programs (Recurring Monthly $50!)
$50
Your $50 monthly recurring donation provides a year of program support includingsk the Fatherhood Digital Resource Center, self development, workshops, conference attendance, and customized programming.
Fatherhood - Donor
$100
Show your support with a donation.
Fatherhood Supporter - Donor
$250
Show your support with a simple donation. • Logo or family name on the website • Option to include a message “In loving memory” on the “Gifts from the Heart” webpage
Conference Exhibitor - Donor
$500
Show your support and meet young fathers • 6 foot exhibit table at the conference • admission for 2 • Logo and company name listed on the conference web page and emails
Photography - Underwriting
$1,000
Sponsor photography and videography across all anniversary events. • Photos presented by {company name or logo} on website and emails • Recognition on social media and website • Logo on event signage
Breakfast or Lunch (Limit 4) - Underwriting
$2,000
Exclusive sponsorship of either the breakfast or lunch.. • “Breakfast or Lunch brought to you by ” on event signage and tables • Logo on UCFIC’s website • Company name in press release • Logo and company recognition on
Music & Entertainment - Underwriting
$2,500
Bring energy to the celebration with music and entertainment. • “Music and Sound presented by ” on DJ and event signage • Logo on UCFIC’s website as Music & Entertainment Sponsor
Swag Bag Sponsor (+ must provide 250 Bags) - Sponsor
$500
Provide co-branded branded swag bags. Sponsor to print bags with UCFIC and sponsor logos. Also, receive recognition on the website as our bag sponsor. Only two Swag Bag sponsorships are available.
Silver - Sponsor
$2,500
Support UCFIC’s events as a Silver Sponsor, providing impactful visibility. • Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or Recognition Dinner • Recognition in social media, website and email marketing • Logo placement in event highlights and program books • Logo placement on event signage • VIP invitations for 4 representatives to anniversary events
Fatherhood Ambassador - Sponsor
$5,000
Be a proud Gold Sponsor with significant exposure during the year. • Select one event to sponsor: Annual Conference or Recognition Dinner • Recognition in press releases, digital and printed materials, email marketing and social media • Logo placement in event highlights and program books • Logo placement on event signage • One table of 10, VIP invitations to events
Platinum - Sponsor
$10,000
Showcase your support as a Platinum Sponsor with high visibility at annual conference • Recognition in press releases, announcements, and digital materials • Logo placement in event highlights and video presentations • Branding in program books and materials • Logo placement on event signage • VIP invitations for 4 representatives to all events • Advertising space in conference and recognition dinner publications
