Hosted by

Berkley Dads Club

About this event

BDC Birdie Bash

Rackham Golf Course : 10100 W 10 Mile Rd

Huntington Woods, MI 48070, USA

Team - General Admission
$400

$400 / Full Team


Includes: Green Fees, Cart, breakfast & lunch by a local caterer (Early Birdie) for your WHOLE TEAM!

Single Golfer - General Admission
$100

$100 / One Golfer


Includes: Green Fees, Cart, breakfast & lunch by a local caterer (Early Birdie) for a one Golfer.


** If you are part of a 4some, please include other golfers who are on your team or let us know if you are a single golfer looking for a team! **

Sponsor a Hole!
$150

Your company name and logo will be clearly displayed on custom signage at one of the 18 holes on the course.

Add a donation for Berkley Dads Club

$

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