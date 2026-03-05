BDC Birdie Bash

About this event
Huntington Woods, MI 48070, USA
$400 / Full Team
Includes: Green Fees, Cart, breakfast & lunch by a local caterer (Early Birdie) for your WHOLE TEAM!
$100 / One Golfer
Includes: Green Fees, Cart, breakfast & lunch by a local caterer (Early Birdie) for a one Golfer.
** If you are part of a 4some, please include other golfers who are on your team or let us know if you are a single golfer looking for a team! **
Your company name and logo will be clearly displayed on custom signage at one of the 18 holes on the course.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!