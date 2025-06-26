The Dads Foundation
Santa Barbara Fundraiser for “The Dads” Documentary Film
631 Garden St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
General Admission
$50
Entry to the event, screening, and discussion.
Friend
$100
All General Admission benefits plus a limited-edition The Dads enamel pin.
Supporter
$250
All Friend benefits plus a signed “The Dads” film poster.
Host
$500
All Supporter benefits plus recognition in the event program and promotions.
Advocate
$750
All Host benefits plus private meet-and-greet with director Luchina Fisher & The Dads subjects.
Champion
$1,000
All Advocate benefits plus a special thank-you gift and a small group Zoom session with the filmmakers.
$
