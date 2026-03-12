The Daily House Inc.'s Silent Auction 2

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Valued at $210 each this package will go FAST and will SELL OUT ONLINE. The line up is full and the drinks are flowing. Enjoy camping, food trucks, vendors and the best part...LIVE MUSIC...we can't wait to get pictures from whoever takes this one home!
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This Good Luck Labubu is a hit with most any preteen/teen. These are so popular that they have been banned from being taken to school for fear of being stolen they are so rare but you can take one home tonight and suprise your loved one. Also included are some chocolates and some press on nails for a complete package expression of love. The viral mystery dumplings and needoh will seal the deal on this package!
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This is the one, ladies. This is a book yourself an air bnb or hotel room, pour a glass of champaign, run a bubble bath and drift off into some dark Tik Tok romance. Candles and bath bombs/sugar scrub help to enhance the experience. Snatch this before its gone (and you will want to keep the bottle--it's so gorgeous). Also included is two free dinners at Spaghetti Works Old Market!
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Baseball comes to life with this basket. Compliments of the Omaha Storm Chasers it includes 2 baseline tickets to any home match, merchandise, a wall hanging, and vintage storm chaser programs. Make it a fun date night at the ballpark this season!
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Following a prime rib delight compliments of Farmer Brown's Steakhouse, come home to enjoy a reserve batch drink of bourbon on the rocks as you enjoy a the ambient lighting included in this package. This is a refined and elegant looking package perfect for Father's Day! It will be snatched up for sure.
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Enjoy the smooth taste of Elijah Craig as you sit by a small fire created by the counter top solo stove and enjoy that freshly lit cigar with this package. We knew one package would not be enough so we added this one to double your pleasure or snatch one up for you and give one to dad for Father's Day!
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You will be feeling shaken not stirred as you enjoy this James Bond inspired auction basket. Complete with roulette, a deck of cards, all the mixings for a dry martini and a poker set. Ladies will be on the hunt for you all night when you take this package home or if that isn't your thing, give it to dad...he needs the swagger...
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Join Union Omaha SC in their new house this season with this package. Included is a four pack field level seating together with official merch signifiying moving forward as ONE this year. Go OWLS!
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Were you one of the lucky raffle picks for the Savannah Banana game in Lincoln? Well this package is for you, my friend. Official merchandise includes a snap back, extra large tshirt, official ball and an inslated mug. Of course we couldn't forget the sunflower seeds and Big League Chew! It is the complete package!
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Welcome to Lustra Smile Studio, where luxury meets oral wellness. As part of the Sakoon experience, Lustra offers a fresh take on cosmetic dental care — because we believe your smile deserves to be part of your self-care.
Owned and operated by a highly trained dental hygienist, Lustra offers advanced cosmetic teeth whitening services in a serene, spa-inspired setting. For important events and everyday moments alike, you might be surprised how big your smile is when you’re proud to show it off. Valued at $295
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Brought to you by the BRICKWAY and The Daily House Nebraska this package pairs the ever famous Girl Scout Cookie with select Brickway beers to make the perfect combination. Use it for a party, gift or just to enjoy at home. Who would have thought they go together? Ah, but they do! Try them today!
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Never Stop for Gas Again
Skip the gas station forever. Juiced Fuel delivers fuel directly to your vehicle so you can stay focused on your day. Whether you’re at home, at work, or managing multiple vehicles, Juiced Fuel fits seamlessly into your routine and keeps you moving.
The Smarter Way to Fuel
Juiced Fuel is built around real-life convenience with an app-first experience that puts you in control. Package good for one free month subscription and two fill ups. Please note that the fill-ups are limited to 20 gallons each, for a total of no more than 40 gallons. This package is a $200 value. Must download the app to order-coupon code required for ordering.
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🗑️We clean your dirty trash bins, so you don’t have to!
🧼Monthly & Quarterly Bin + Pressure Washing Plans
📍Omaha Metro Area
Gift certificate is good for a one-year membership of quarterly bin cleaning!
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Starting a new man cave? This is the perfect starter bar! It comes complete with all you need to entertain the most refined of palate. Bid early on this one. It will move!
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Bring the magic of Kauffman Stadium home with this must-have piece for any true Blue Crew fan. This featured KC Royals framed picture captures the spirit of Kansas City baseball and is the perfect addition to your fan cave, office, or gallery wall. Also included is a KC home jersey. Whether you're a lifelong follower or looking for the perfect gift for the sports enthusiast in your life, this item is a home run!
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Free lash service at Hair Haven with luxury hair gift basket. Get lashes for days with this package!
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Get ready for the original football bowling pin game! Fowling (pronounced foe-ling) is the high-energy mashup of football and bowling that has become Omaha’s favorite way to play. The rules are simple: be the first team to knock down all ten of your opponent's bowling pins with a football.
This package includes:
It’s the ultimate choice for a high-octane birthday party, a corporate team-building event, or just a Saturday night you won't forget. Don't miss your chance to "Bonk" the competition!
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Get ready for the ultimate cozy night in with this "Pils, Puzzles, and Pizza" survival kit! Whether you're looking to challenge your brain or just unwind after a long week, this basket has everything you need for a perfect evening.
This package includes:
This is the perfect gift for families, couples, or anyone who appreciates the finer things in life: good beer, great pizza, and a little bit of a challenge. Bid now to secure your next favorite Friday night!
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Get ready for the ultimate sensory experience! This "Viral Squishy Basket" is a dream come true for kids, teens, and collectors alike. Packed with the internet’s most famous fidgets and plushies, this bundle features a variety of high-quality, ultra-satisfying squishies including:
Whether you're looking for the perfect gift to "seal the deal" for a birthday or just want to win the title of "Best Parent Ever," this basket is loaded with the exact items trending on TikTok and YouTube right now. Don't miss out on this colorful collection of tactile joy!
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Double the fun and double the squish! This "Squishy Basket 2" takes the viral sensory craze to the next level by adding a competitive twist. Perfect for families, birthday gifts, or the ultimate TikTok-inspired surprise, this bundle features:
Whether they are "bonking" their way through a game or enjoying the most satisfying textures on the internet, this basket is a guaranteed win. Bid now to secure this trending collection of toys and games!
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