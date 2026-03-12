The Daily House Inc.'s Silent Auction 2

Welcome to Lustra Smile Studio, where luxury meets oral wellness. As part of the Sakoon experience, Lustra offers a fresh take on cosmetic dental care — because we believe your smile deserves to be part of your self-care.

Owned and operated by a highly trained dental hygienist, Lustra offers advanced cosmetic teeth whitening services in a serene, spa-inspired setting. For important events and everyday moments alike, you might be surprised how big your smile is when you’re proud to show it off. Valued at $295