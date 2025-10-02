The Dale House Project's Silent Auction

7 W Dale St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

12x12 Room Painting item
12x12 Room Painting
$100

1 room of painting

You choose the color

Not to exceed 12x12

Value 700.00


Special thank you to That 1 Painter, Sergio Morales, for your generous donation!

Broncos vs Raiders Nov 3rd United Club Level $900 value item
Broncos vs Raiders Nov 3rd United Club Level $900 value
$400

Section 343 row 12 Seat 11 @ 12

United club Level restricted area / food/seats

$900.00 value!!!! Special Thank you to Kays Electric for your generous donation.

Tribe Gold Gift Certificate THE GIFT OF GOLF item
Tribe Gold Gift Certificate THE GIFT OF GOLF
$50

This certificate is valid for 2 hour private lessons with Cody Schrock PGA.

AND TWO HOURS OF TRACKMAM time at Tribe Golf


$520.00 Value!!! Special Thank you to Michelle Bies , The Bies Group, Kennedy & Company for your generous donation.

Guesthouse In Colorado Springs. Zen Garden House 2 nights item
Guesthouse In Colorado Springs. Zen Garden House 2 nights
$150

1 bedroom / 1 bath guest house SUPERHOST

10 minutes from Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs, Garden of the Gods

Total Value $400.00. Special Thank you to Bea Leichliter , LIVING GOOD Property Management for your generous donation!

Whiskey Tasting for 10 at Distillery 291 / 2 Bottles item
Whiskey Tasting for 10 at Distillery 291 / 2 Bottles
$100

291 Small Batch Colorado Rye Whiskey finished with Aspen Wood Stoves 101.7 proof

Whiskey tasting at Distillery 291 4242 North Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, Co 80907

Total Value 550.00

A special Thank you to Michelle Bies and 291 Whiskey for this generous donation!


Hydro Diamond Facial / Foxy Aesthetics item
Hydro Diamond Facial / Foxy Aesthetics
$50

Hydro Diamond Facial Total Value 170.00

A special Thank you to Marley Lundgren for your generous contribution!

Gift Certificate for lead generation with Mailbox Marketing item
Gift Certificate for lead generation with Mailbox Marketing
$10

A Mailbox Marketing gift certificate for customized lead generation tailored to your preferred customers, designed to enhance your business opportunities.

Thank you to Brenda Sanchez for this generous donation.

Total Value $100.00

Western Ashiatsu Massage 60 Minutes item
Western Ashiatsu Massage 60 Minutes
$50

Ashiatsu Massage is a unique form of bodywork that involves the therapist using their feet to deliver deep pressure and stretching to client. This technique can provide a deep tissue massage experience, targeting muscle tension and promoting relaxation. Massage can be adjusted to suit individual comfort levels

Special Thank You to Jen Meynardie for your generous donation.

Total Value 125.00

Hartmann Cleaning Services LLC item
Hartmann Cleaning Services LLC
$75

Total Value 240.00


Hartmann Cleaning Services will provide a deep clean for your home like never before.

Proudly ranked number 1 in Colorado Springs, we make your home happy again!

Quickbooks Training 1 hour. One for the Books item
Quickbooks Training 1 hour. One for the Books
$50

One for the Books offers thorough and precise explanations for all your accounting and Quickbooks needs.

Special Thanks to Lauren Poitras for your generous donation.

8x10 area rug item
8x10 area rug
$50

8x10 Area Rug with pad

All edges serged

100% Nylon

Total. Aloe 450.00


Thank you Choice floors for your generous donation.

Mitzi Morris Hair Stylist item
Mitzi Morris Hair Stylist
$25

Total value 60.00

Address: 6165 Leham Drive Suite 107 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918


Thank you to Mitzi Morris for your generous donation.

2 nights in Cripple Creek with 4 tickets to Ice Castle item
2 nights in Cripple Creek with 4 tickets to Ice Castle
$100

Cabin sleeps 6

Ice Castle tickets available Jan 1st thru March 31st

Total value 600.00


Thank you to Jeff Johnson for your generous donation!

Tommy’s Express Car Wash 6 months interior, interior item
Tommy’s Express Car Wash 6 months interior, interior
$100

Total Value : 500.00 plus

6 months of unlimited exterior car washed

6 months of unlimited interior cleaning

Address: 1540 Garden Of the Gods Rd. Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907


Thank you to Tommy’s Express for your generous donation.

Summit Performance Nutrition consultation! item
Summit Performance Nutrition consultation!
$25

One initial nutrition Consulation.




Thank you to Jenna Moore for your generous donation.

Property Craft of Colorado Springs item
Property Craft of Colorado Springs
$75

Home Air Quality Purification Inspection & Treatment

Total Value 1850.00

Mary Kay gift certificate item
Mary Kay gift certificate
$25

gift bag includes the following:

Face mask

Satin body scrub

Satin hands lotion

Head band

Fuzzy socks

Decorative glass

Single serving of white wine

Total Value 100.00 with a 50.00 certificate towards next 100.00 order!

Equinox Estate Planning item
Equinox Estate Planning
$50

Donated by: Equinox Estate Planning, LLC

Value: Up to $2,500

This certificate entitles the holder to up to $2,500 off a comprehensive estate plan, which may include a Will-based or Revocable Living Trust-based estate plan only, depending on the client’s goals, attorney advice, and circumstances.

If the selected estate plan is $2,500 or less, the service will be provided free of charge.

If the total cost exceeds $2,500, the certificate holder will be responsible for paying the difference.

________________________________________

Terms & Conditions

1. Transferable: This certificate may be transferred to another eligible individual or couple.

2. Non-Cash Value: This certificate has no cash value and may not be redeemed for money or credit.

3. Attorney-Client Relationship: Possession or presentation of this certificate does not create an attorney-client relationship. Such a relationship will only be formed upon execution of a signed engagement agreement with Equinox Estate Planning, LLC.

4. Scope of Services: The certificate applies only to standard estate planning services (e.g., Will plan or Trust plan). Additional services, such as LLC formation, Medicaid planning, or specialized trusts (e.g., irrevocable or asset protection trusts), are excluded unless specifically agreed upon and may result in additional fees.

5. Expiration: Certificate must be redeemed within 6 months of date of delivery of voucher.

6. Jurisdiction: Valid only for Colorado residents and estate planning matters governed by Colorado law.

