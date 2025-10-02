The Dale House Project's Silent Auction

Donated by: Equinox Estate Planning, LLC

Value: Up to $2,500

This certificate entitles the holder to up to $2,500 off a comprehensive estate plan, which may include a Will-based or Revocable Living Trust-based estate plan only, depending on the client’s goals, attorney advice, and circumstances.

• If the selected estate plan is $2,500 or less, the service will be provided free of charge.

• If the total cost exceeds $2,500, the certificate holder will be responsible for paying the difference.

________________________________________

Terms & Conditions

1. Transferable: This certificate may be transferred to another eligible individual or couple.

2. Non-Cash Value: This certificate has no cash value and may not be redeemed for money or credit.

3. Attorney-Client Relationship: Possession or presentation of this certificate does not create an attorney-client relationship. Such a relationship will only be formed upon execution of a signed engagement agreement with Equinox Estate Planning, LLC.

4. Scope of Services: The certificate applies only to standard estate planning services (e.g., Will plan or Trust plan). Additional services, such as LLC formation, Medicaid planning, or specialized trusts (e.g., irrevocable or asset protection trusts), are excluded unless specifically agreed upon and may result in additional fees.

5. Expiration: Certificate must be redeemed within 6 months of date of delivery of voucher.

6. Jurisdiction: Valid only for Colorado residents and estate planning matters governed by Colorado law.