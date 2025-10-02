The Dale House Project's Silent Auction

7 W Dale St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA
1 room of painting
You choose the color
Not to exceed 12x12
Value 700.00
Special thank you to That 1 Painter, Sergio Morales, for your generous donation!
Section 343 row 12 Seat 11 @ 12
United club Level restricted area / food/seats
$900.00 value!!!! Special Thank you to Kays Electric for your generous donation.
This certificate is valid for 2 hour private lessons with Cody Schrock PGA.
AND TWO HOURS OF TRACKMAM time at Tribe Golf
$520.00 Value!!! Special Thank you to Michelle Bies , The Bies Group, Kennedy & Company for your generous donation.
1 bedroom / 1 bath guest house SUPERHOST
10 minutes from Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs, Garden of the Gods
Total Value $400.00. Special Thank you to Bea Leichliter , LIVING GOOD Property Management for your generous donation!
291 Small Batch Colorado Rye Whiskey finished with Aspen Wood Stoves 101.7 proof
Whiskey tasting at Distillery 291 4242 North Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, Co 80907
Total Value 550.00
A special Thank you to Michelle Bies and 291 Whiskey for this generous donation!
Hydro Diamond Facial Total Value 170.00
A special Thank you to Marley Lundgren for your generous contribution!
A Mailbox Marketing gift certificate for customized lead generation tailored to your preferred customers, designed to enhance your business opportunities.
Thank you to Brenda Sanchez for this generous donation.
Total Value $100.00
Ashiatsu Massage is a unique form of bodywork that involves the therapist using their feet to deliver deep pressure and stretching to client. This technique can provide a deep tissue massage experience, targeting muscle tension and promoting relaxation. Massage can be adjusted to suit individual comfort levels
Special Thank You to Jen Meynardie for your generous donation.
Total Value 125.00
Total Value 240.00
Hartmann Cleaning Services will provide a deep clean for your home like never before.
Proudly ranked number 1 in Colorado Springs, we make your home happy again!
One for the Books offers thorough and precise explanations for all your accounting and Quickbooks needs.
Special Thanks to Lauren Poitras for your generous donation.
8x10 Area Rug with pad
All edges serged
100% Nylon
Total. Aloe 450.00
Thank you Choice floors for your generous donation.
Total value 60.00
Address: 6165 Leham Drive Suite 107 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918
Thank you to Mitzi Morris for your generous donation.
Cabin sleeps 6
Ice Castle tickets available Jan 1st thru March 31st
Total value 600.00
Thank you to Jeff Johnson for your generous donation!
Total Value : 500.00 plus
6 months of unlimited exterior car washed
6 months of unlimited interior cleaning
Address: 1540 Garden Of the Gods Rd. Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907
Thank you to Tommy’s Express for your generous donation.
One initial nutrition Consulation.
Thank you to Jenna Moore for your generous donation.
Home Air Quality Purification Inspection & Treatment
Total Value 1850.00
gift bag includes the following:
Face mask
Satin body scrub
Satin hands lotion
Head band
Fuzzy socks
Decorative glass
Single serving of white wine
Total Value 100.00 with a 50.00 certificate towards next 100.00 order!
Donated by: Equinox Estate Planning, LLC
Value: Up to $2,500
This certificate entitles the holder to up to $2,500 off a comprehensive estate plan, which may include a Will-based or Revocable Living Trust-based estate plan only, depending on the client’s goals, attorney advice, and circumstances.
• If the selected estate plan is $2,500 or less, the service will be provided free of charge.
• If the total cost exceeds $2,500, the certificate holder will be responsible for paying the difference.
________________________________________
Terms & Conditions
1. Transferable: This certificate may be transferred to another eligible individual or couple.
2. Non-Cash Value: This certificate has no cash value and may not be redeemed for money or credit.
3. Attorney-Client Relationship: Possession or presentation of this certificate does not create an attorney-client relationship. Such a relationship will only be formed upon execution of a signed engagement agreement with Equinox Estate Planning, LLC.
4. Scope of Services: The certificate applies only to standard estate planning services (e.g., Will plan or Trust plan). Additional services, such as LLC formation, Medicaid planning, or specialized trusts (e.g., irrevocable or asset protection trusts), are excluded unless specifically agreed upon and may result in additional fees.
5. Expiration: Certificate must be redeemed within 6 months of date of delivery of voucher.
6. Jurisdiction: Valid only for Colorado residents and estate planning matters governed by Colorado law.
