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Join us on March 6, 2026, for a special evening at the historic Granada Theatre (221 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon) as part of The Dalles Hoot.
Doors open at 6:30 PM, with music beginning at 6:50 PM and the headliner performance at 8:30 PM. Enjoy an intimate, free concert featuring Robert Francis, Margo Cilker, and Laura Gibson.
This is a free event, and pre-registration is required only at the Granada Theatre to reserve entry and help us manage venue capacity. All seats are general admission at all venues.
Join us on March 7, 2026, at the historic Granada Theatre (221 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon) for a high-energy, free concert as part of The Dalles Hoot. The evening features The Vandoliers and 1876.
Doors open at 6:30 PM, with music starting at 6:55 PM and the headliner performance at 7:55 PM.
This is a free event, and pre-registration is required only at the Granada Theatre to reserve entry and help us manage venue capacity. All seats are general admission at all venues.
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