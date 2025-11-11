Join us on March 6, 2026, for a special evening at the historic Granada Theatre (221 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon) as part of The Dalles Hoot.





Doors open at 6:30 PM, with music beginning at 6:50 PM and the headliner performance at 8:30 PM. Enjoy an intimate, free concert featuring Robert Francis, Margo Cilker, and Laura Gibson.





This is a free event, and pre-registration is required only at the Granada Theatre to reserve entry and help us manage venue capacity. All seats are general admission at all venues.