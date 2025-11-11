The Dalles Overground

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The Dalles Overground

About this event

The Dalles Hoot

The Dalles

OR 97058, USA

Robert Francis, Margo Cilker & more at The Granada Theatre
Free

Join us on March 6, 2026, for a special evening at the historic Granada Theatre (221 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon) as part of The Dalles Hoot.


Doors open at 6:30 PM, with music beginning at 6:50 PM and the headliner performance at 8:30 PM. Enjoy an intimate, free concert featuring Robert Francis, Margo Cilker, and Laura Gibson.


This is a free event, and pre-registration is required only at the Granada Theatre to reserve entry and help us manage venue capacity. All seats are general admission at all venues.

The Vandoliers & 1876 at The Granada Theatre
Free

Join us on March 7, 2026, at the historic Granada Theatre (221 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon) for a high-energy, free concert as part of The Dalles Hoot. The evening features The Vandoliers and 1876.


Doors open at 6:30 PM, with music starting at 6:55 PM and the headliner performance at 7:55 PM.


This is a free event, and pre-registration is required only at the Granada Theatre to reserve entry and help us manage venue capacity. All seats are general admission at all venues.

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