The Damien Center's Hamilton Hang - Silent Auction

1446 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA

A Pair of VIP Experience HAMILTON Tickets
$350

Starting bid

This is a pair of VIP Experience tickets to see the show in its’ second week in Indianapolis (date TBD), and includes parking, a signed poster from the company and a post-show Meet and Greet.

An AWESOME, WOW Merch pack (bucket hat and fanny pack)
$70

Starting bid

Bid on an AWESOME, WOW Merch pack!


This lot includes an official HAMILTON AWESOME, WOW reversable bucket hat (retail $35) and an official HAMILTON AWESOME, WOW fanny pack (retail $35).


Fanny Pack Description:

6" x 9"

Adjustable strap up to 32"

Zipper on the back

3 Pockets on the inside

Material: Nylon

Hamilton Monopoly
$50

Starting bid

OFFICIAL HAMILTON MONOPOLY

A brand-new version of the world’s most popular family board game, honoring one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of all time with MONOPOLY®: Hamilton.
 
Celebrating 10 years on Broadway, the new game brings the magic of the stage to the tabletop. With harmonious twists on classic MONOPOLY components, fans will explore the exciting world of Hamilton as they buy, sell, and trade familiar songs from the show as they make their way to Broadway glory. Collect rent and negotiate trades, but beware—history has its eyes on you! 
 
Will you leave behind a legacy, or will you be outplayed before the game is done?

Signed HAMILTON Program Book
$75

Starting bid

Own a piece of history with this exclusive signed program book from HAMILTON!

Signed HAMILTON Poster
$100

Starting bid

This show poster is signed by cast members.

"HAM-eo"
$25

Starting bid

Do you have a special someone or event you want to give a shout-out to?


Bid on this item for a chance to have a Touring Cast member record a special video just for you!

