The Dance Centre's 2025 Silent Auction

This item offers a free weekly dance class for the 2025-2026 dance season, with the added bonus of a waived registration fee!
May not be used for costumes, Season Finale Package, workshops, summer camps, classes, or intensives.
Waived tuition is applied to the class with the lowest monthly tuition fee in which the student is enrolled.
Winner must email [email protected] to initiate their class credit and receive their waived registration fee at the beginning of the season.
This item cannot be converted to account credits, carried over or transferred to another student once activated.
$610 to $1,000 Value
Expires June, 2026.
Donated by: The Dance Centre
This item offers a free weekly dance class for the 2025-2026 dance season, with the added bonus of a waived registration fee!
May not be used for costumes, Season Finale Package, workshops, summer camps, classes, or intensives.
Waived tuition is applied to the class with the lowest monthly tuition fee in which the student is enrolled.
Winner must email [email protected] to initiate their class credit and receive their waived registration fee at the beginning of the season.
This item cannot be converted to account credits, carried over or transferred to another student once activated.
$610 to $1,000 Value
Expires June, 2026.
Donated by: The Dance Centre
1 Hour Private Dance Team Prep Lesson with Miss Emily!
$30
Starting bid
1 hour private lesson with Miss Emily that will cover pom, jazz, game day, technique, and the many other skills that are required to be on a dance team. Can be tailored specifically to the dancer as well or the team or teams the dancer is interested in as well. Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$100 Value
Donated by: Miss Emily
1 hour private lesson with Miss Emily that will cover pom, jazz, game day, technique, and the many other skills that are required to be on a dance team. Can be tailored specifically to the dancer as well or the team or teams the dancer is interested in as well. Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$100 Value
Donated by: Miss Emily
1 Hour Private Lesson with Miss Ashley for 12 Dancers
$75
Starting bid
One hour private lesson with Miss Ashley at The Dance Centre for up to 10 Dancers. Winner may chose dance style and music! Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$300 Value
Donated by: Miss Ashley
One hour private lesson with Miss Ashley at The Dance Centre for up to 10 Dancers. Winner may chose dance style and music! Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$300 Value
Donated by: Miss Ashley
1 Hour Private Dance Lesson with Miss Cassidy For 5
$60
Starting bid
1 Hour private dance lesson with Miss Cassidy in any style from one up to five dancers! Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$100 to $200 Value
Donated by: Miss Cassidy
1 Hour private dance lesson with Miss Cassidy in any style from one up to five dancers! Lesson must be booked by May 31, 2026.
$100 to $200 Value
Donated by: Miss Cassidy
VIP Dance Director Experience with Miss Kayleigh!
$100
Starting bid
VIP Experience with Miss Kayleigh, TDC Studio Director!
Here's what's included:
- Lunch and dessert with Miss Kayleigh
- Shopping at Footsteps for an item of dancer's choice
- 45 Minute private lesson or mentorship session
- Shadow Miss Kayleigh during a dance class
- Free TDC merch item
Expires June, 2026.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: Miss Kayleigh
VIP Experience with Miss Kayleigh, TDC Studio Director!
Here's what's included:
- Lunch and dessert with Miss Kayleigh
- Shopping at Footsteps for an item of dancer's choice
- 45 Minute private lesson or mentorship session
- Shadow Miss Kayleigh during a dance class
- Free TDC merch item
Expires June, 2026.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: Miss Kayleigh
Hip Hop or Ballet Dance Party at TDC!
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a hip hop- or ballet-themed birthday party for the birthday child and 14 friends ages 4+ at The Dance Centre!
* Two hour party with choice of Hip Hop- or Ballet themed-dance class taught by one of our professional instructors!
$350 Value
Donated by: The Dance Centre
* Includes pizza and beverages.
* Studio rental, tables and chairs, table cloths, paper products, utensils, and set-up included.
* Additional $10.00 fee per child if there will be more than 15 attendees (including birthday child).
Parties may be booked on Fridays after 4:00 pm, Saturdays 1:30 pm, or Sundays after 11:00 am.
Please contact us at lest 30 days in advance to ensure we have studio space and an instructor available for your preferred date and time.
Expires May 31, 2026
Donated by: The Dance Centre
Enjoy a hip hop- or ballet-themed birthday party for the birthday child and 14 friends ages 4+ at The Dance Centre!
* Two hour party with choice of Hip Hop- or Ballet themed-dance class taught by one of our professional instructors!
$350 Value
Donated by: The Dance Centre
* Includes pizza and beverages.
* Studio rental, tables and chairs, table cloths, paper products, utensils, and set-up included.
* Additional $10.00 fee per child if there will be more than 15 attendees (including birthday child).
Parties may be booked on Fridays after 4:00 pm, Saturdays 1:30 pm, or Sundays after 11:00 am.
Please contact us at lest 30 days in advance to ensure we have studio space and an instructor available for your preferred date and time.
Expires May 31, 2026
Donated by: The Dance Centre
$100 Pizza (216) Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
4 Reserved Best Seats for Season Finale on Sunday, June 8
$100
Starting bid
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Sunday, June 8, 2025 for TDC's PreK & Level 1 Dancers's show.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Sunday, June 8, 2025 for TDC's PreK & Level 1 Dancers's show.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
4 Reserved Best Seats for Season Finale Monday, June 9
$100
Starting bid
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
4 Reserved Best Seats for Season Finale on Tuesday, June 10
$100
Starting bid
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
The winner receives the four best seats in the house for the Season Finale Show on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: TDC
4 Loge Tickets to Hell's Kitchen at Playhouse Square
$150
Starting bid
4 tickets in a loge for a mutually agreeable date of Alicia Keys’ Tony Award-winning, Hell’s Kitchen. Runs October 10 through November 1, 2025 at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre.
$500 Value
Donated by: The Playhouse Square Foundation
4 tickets in a loge for a mutually agreeable date of Alicia Keys’ Tony Award-winning, Hell’s Kitchen. Runs October 10 through November 1, 2025 at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre.
$500 Value
Donated by: The Playhouse Square Foundation
Cavs Game & Dance Team Experience with Miss Kelsey
$100
Starting bid
Calling all basketball and dance fans! We're excited to be able to offer this unforgettable experience which includes:
2 free tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Indiana Pacers game on Sunday, April 13th at 1:00 PM.
The winner will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Cavs Dance Team by observing a Cavs Dance Team rehearsal on Monday, April 7th, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the CDT Parma Facility. Open to ages 12+
Miss Kelsey will accompany the winner during the Dance Team rehearsal.
$300 Value
Donated by: Kelsey Wilkins
Calling all basketball and dance fans! We're excited to be able to offer this unforgettable experience which includes:
2 free tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Indiana Pacers game on Sunday, April 13th at 1:00 PM.
The winner will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Cavs Dance Team by observing a Cavs Dance Team rehearsal on Monday, April 7th, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the CDT Parma Facility. Open to ages 12+
Miss Kelsey will accompany the winner during the Dance Team rehearsal.
$300 Value
Donated by: Kelsey Wilkins
4 Cleveland Guardians Tickets - June 6th at 7:10 pm!
$90
Starting bid
Take your family or friends out to the ball game! Enjoy 4 killer seats (5-8) in Section 152, Row Z on June 6th at 7:10 pm when the Guardians take on the Houston Astros. It's Dollar Dog Night and there will be Fireworks too!
$300 Value
Donated by: Maya Gonzalez & Family
Take your family or friends out to the ball game! Enjoy 4 killer seats (5-8) in Section 152, Row Z on June 6th at 7:10 pm when the Guardians take on the Houston Astros. It's Dollar Dog Night and there will be Fireworks too!
$300 Value
Donated by: Maya Gonzalez & Family
One month of Pure Barre Unlimited Classes for 2
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited classes for two people at Pure Barre Rocky River! Minimum age requirement of 16 years (with parent/guardian signed waiver on file), or age 18 and older.
$340 Value
Contact Pure Barre Rocky River by January 31, 2026 to activate.
Donated by: Pure Barre Rocky River
Enjoy one month of unlimited classes for two people at Pure Barre Rocky River! Minimum age requirement of 16 years (with parent/guardian signed waiver on file), or age 18 and older.
$340 Value
Contact Pure Barre Rocky River by January 31, 2026 to activate.
Donated by: Pure Barre Rocky River
Chiropractic Exam & Treatment, Foam Roller & More
$110
Starting bid
Cleveland Performance Chiropractic (CPC) focuses on treating and preventing injuries for athletes and active individuals.
It offers full body movement assessment, soft tissue mobilization, active release technique, dry needling, joint manipulation, strength training, and therapeutic rehabilitation. CPC's goal is to keep athletes performing at their best and prevent future injuries from occurring.
Chiropractic Exam & Treatment, Foam roller, massage ball and Cleveland Performance Chiropractic t-shirt are included.
$350 Value
Donated by: Cleveland Performance Chiropractic
Expires 12/31/2025
Cleveland Performance Chiropractic (CPC) focuses on treating and preventing injuries for athletes and active individuals.
It offers full body movement assessment, soft tissue mobilization, active release technique, dry needling, joint manipulation, strength training, and therapeutic rehabilitation. CPC's goal is to keep athletes performing at their best and prevent future injuries from occurring.
Chiropractic Exam & Treatment, Foam roller, massage ball and Cleveland Performance Chiropractic t-shirt are included.
$350 Value
Donated by: Cleveland Performance Chiropractic
Expires 12/31/2025
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza 216
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza 216! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza 216! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
Dinner, Wine and a Movie Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful evening with your favorite date. This tempting gift basket includes a $100 gift card to Nemo restaurant in Avon (reservations highly recommended), $25 Regal Cinemas gift card, 1 bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio, 1 bottle of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon and 1 bottle of Arbor Mist Raspberry Pink Moscato.
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$160 Value
Donated by: The Bujdos Family
Enjoy a delightful evening with your favorite date. This tempting gift basket includes a $100 gift card to Nemo restaurant in Avon (reservations highly recommended), $25 Regal Cinemas gift card, 1 bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio, 1 bottle of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon and 1 bottle of Arbor Mist Raspberry Pink Moscato.
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$160 Value
Donated by: The Bujdos Family
The Prisoner Wine Company Gift Basket
$70
Starting bid
The Prisoner Wine Company brand name and flagship wine, "The Prisoner," are inspired by Francisco de Goya's etching "Le Petit Prisonnier," a visual protest against the injustice of the Spanish War of Independence. Set your taste buds free with this enticing trio of fine wines!
Included in this basket are:
* 1 Bottle of The Prisoner Chardonnay (2021)
* 1 Bottle of The Prisoner Red Wine (2019)
* 1 Bottle of Unshackled Sparkling Rose (2018)
* Prisoner Wine Company-branded corkscrew with
leather pouch and black belt bag.
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$240 Value
Donated by: Laurie & Keith Masters
The Prisoner Wine Company brand name and flagship wine, "The Prisoner," are inspired by Francisco de Goya's etching "Le Petit Prisonnier," a visual protest against the injustice of the Spanish War of Independence. Set your taste buds free with this enticing trio of fine wines!
Included in this basket are:
* 1 Bottle of The Prisoner Chardonnay (2021)
* 1 Bottle of The Prisoner Red Wine (2019)
* 1 Bottle of Unshackled Sparkling Rose (2018)
* Prisoner Wine Company-branded corkscrew with
leather pouch and black belt bag.
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$240 Value
Donated by: Laurie & Keith Masters
Date Night with a Babysitter
$30
Starting bid
Take your special someone out for a night on the town! This item includes a $50 gift card to Gather FOOD + DRINK in Rocky River, 1 bottle of wine, and 3 hours of babysitting for up to 3 children provided by Club TDC dancer, Laila Kopin.
Laila has danced at TDC for 10 years, starting with a summer princess dance camp at the age of 4.
She has been helping take care of her twin brothers since they came home from the NICU.
In addition to twins, Laila has experience caring for infants, toddlers and school-aged children. She is an animal lover and has a dog and a cat!
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$115 Value
Donated by: The Kopin Family
Take your special someone out for a night on the town! This item includes a $50 gift card to Gather FOOD + DRINK in Rocky River, 1 bottle of wine, and 3 hours of babysitting for up to 3 children provided by Club TDC dancer, Laila Kopin.
Laila has danced at TDC for 10 years, starting with a summer princess dance camp at the age of 4.
She has been helping take care of her twin brothers since they came home from the NICU.
In addition to twins, Laila has experience caring for infants, toddlers and school-aged children. She is an animal lover and has a dog and a cat!
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$115 Value
Donated by: The Kopin Family
Sibling Revelry Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Sibling Revelry Brewing basket includes:
* 50 Gift certificate for dine in or carry out
* Two 6 packs of Sibling Revelry's craft beer,
* Two Sibling Revelry T-shirts
* Sibling Revelry Baseball cap
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$100 Value
Donated by: Evelyn Kennedy
Sibling Revelry Brewing basket includes:
* 50 Gift certificate for dine in or carry out
* Two 6 packs of Sibling Revelry's craft beer,
* Two Sibling Revelry T-shirts
* Sibling Revelry Baseball cap
Must be 21 or older to bid on this item.
$100 Value
Donated by: Evelyn Kennedy
2 Dozen Custom Cookies from Lavish Cookies
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift card for two dozen custom cookies from Lavish Cookies by Francesca Ferrone. (See blackout dates listed on gift card.)
$100 Value
Donated by: Fiona Andrews
$100 Gift card for two dozen custom cookies from Lavish Cookies by Francesca Ferrone. (See blackout dates listed on gift card.)
$100 Value
Donated by: Fiona Andrews
Always Pan, Set of 5 Colori knives & $100 to Clean Eatz
$100
Starting bid
This assortment is sure to delight the foodie in you! It
comes with an Our Place Titanium Always Pan with brass accents: nonstick technology that’s coating-free and made without PFAS, otherwise known as “Forever Chemicals”. Fully-clad, tri-ply construction with a stainless steel exterior, quick-heating aluminum core, and durable titanium interior.
The titanium surface is 300% harder than stainless steel, making it virtually indestructible and able to withstand up to 1000° F*
Also included are Colori®+ knives which perform flawlessly in every kitchen with their sharp blades, secure-grip handles, and lightweight design. This set includes 5 essential knives for slicing, dicing, peeling and chopping food.
When you just don't feel like cooking, use the $100 Clean Eatz gift card! Clean Eatz offers healthy meals for all lifestyles. May be used towards their meal plans, Grab’N’Go Cafe items and more! Their delicious meals made using fresh, seasonal ingredients with gluten-free, keto and high-protein options.
$350 Value
Donated by: The Dunstan Family
This assortment is sure to delight the foodie in you! It
comes with an Our Place Titanium Always Pan with brass accents: nonstick technology that’s coating-free and made without PFAS, otherwise known as “Forever Chemicals”. Fully-clad, tri-ply construction with a stainless steel exterior, quick-heating aluminum core, and durable titanium interior.
The titanium surface is 300% harder than stainless steel, making it virtually indestructible and able to withstand up to 1000° F*
Also included are Colori®+ knives which perform flawlessly in every kitchen with their sharp blades, secure-grip handles, and lightweight design. This set includes 5 essential knives for slicing, dicing, peeling and chopping food.
When you just don't feel like cooking, use the $100 Clean Eatz gift card! Clean Eatz offers healthy meals for all lifestyles. May be used towards their meal plans, Grab’N’Go Cafe items and more! Their delicious meals made using fresh, seasonal ingredients with gluten-free, keto and high-protein options.
$350 Value
Donated by: The Dunstan Family
$100 Gift Certificate to THD SHOPPE & Tote Bag
$85
Starting bid
$100 THD SHOPPE gift card, plus:
SANS-ARCIDET PARIS RAFFIA CITY TOTE:
Ideal for a resolutely modern and sporty look, this chic raffia bag is perfect for your days on-the-go!
The City Tote is adorned with an adjustable technical cord to wear as a shoulder bag and two pretty short raffia handles for hand-carrying. It is handmade in a half-double crochet and decorated with leather details. With 100% cotton inner pocket, the bag gives a modern and urban touch to your outfits.
Made in Madagascar • Fabric: 90% Raffia - 10% Leather
Dimensions: 43 x 15 x 31 in (109.2 x 38.1 x 78.7 cm). ($176 retail price.)
Gift card expires 6/1/2026.
$276 Value
Donated by: Stella Compiseno / THD SHOPPE
$100 THD SHOPPE gift card, plus:
SANS-ARCIDET PARIS RAFFIA CITY TOTE:
Ideal for a resolutely modern and sporty look, this chic raffia bag is perfect for your days on-the-go!
The City Tote is adorned with an adjustable technical cord to wear as a shoulder bag and two pretty short raffia handles for hand-carrying. It is handmade in a half-double crochet and decorated with leather details. With 100% cotton inner pocket, the bag gives a modern and urban touch to your outfits.
Made in Madagascar • Fabric: 90% Raffia - 10% Leather
Dimensions: 43 x 15 x 31 in (109.2 x 38.1 x 78.7 cm). ($176 retail price.)
Gift card expires 6/1/2026.
$276 Value
Donated by: Stella Compiseno / THD SHOPPE
SCOUT Pocket Tote & Makeup Bag
$20
Starting bid
You just gotta love SCOUT bags that offer abulous design plus delightful little details to help you stay organized, carry more, save time and feel more balanced. All while accomplishing more in your everyday.
The Uptown Girl Medium Pocket Tote is a structured everyday bag with a slim profile that carries close to the body while fitting files, a laptop, lunch, water bottle, and anything else you need to slay your day. Dimensions are 16" w x 12" H x 5.5" D.
The Wide Mouth Medium Makeup Bag is designed for maximum access, this easy-clean bag not only opens up wide but it stays open thanks to a built-in wire frame. Ideal for travel or at-home countertop use. (Or dancer dressing rooms!) Dimensions are 8"W x 5.5"H x 6"D.
$75 Value
Donated by: Lovely Paperie & Gifts & Corinne Johnson
You just gotta love SCOUT bags that offer abulous design plus delightful little details to help you stay organized, carry more, save time and feel more balanced. All while accomplishing more in your everyday.
The Uptown Girl Medium Pocket Tote is a structured everyday bag with a slim profile that carries close to the body while fitting files, a laptop, lunch, water bottle, and anything else you need to slay your day. Dimensions are 16" w x 12" H x 5.5" D.
The Wide Mouth Medium Makeup Bag is designed for maximum access, this easy-clean bag not only opens up wide but it stays open thanks to a built-in wire frame. Ideal for travel or at-home countertop use. (Or dancer dressing rooms!) Dimensions are 8"W x 5.5"H x 6"D.
$75 Value
Donated by: Lovely Paperie & Gifts & Corinne Johnson
$100 Second Sole Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
2, $50 Gift Cards for Second Sole in Lakewood.
Second Sole has been serving the Greater Cleveland area for all of their walking and running needs since 1997.
They take an expert approach to gait analysis, proper shoe fitting, nutrition, and personally help clients pick the right athletic shoes or apparel for the diverse Cleveland seasons!
They also offer several running groups from trail runs to marathon training programs!
$100 Value
Donated by: Second Sole - Lakewood & Corinne Johnson
2, $50 Gift Cards for Second Sole in Lakewood.
Second Sole has been serving the Greater Cleveland area for all of their walking and running needs since 1997.
They take an expert approach to gait analysis, proper shoe fitting, nutrition, and personally help clients pick the right athletic shoes or apparel for the diverse Cleveland seasons!
They also offer several running groups from trail runs to marathon training programs!
$100 Value
Donated by: Second Sole - Lakewood & Corinne Johnson
Haircut by Miss Jen, Moroccan Oil Products & More!
$60
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a haircut by TDC instructor, Miss Jen, at LEVEL Salon. Moroccanoil products include:
* Original oil treatment
* Shampoo
* Conditioner
* Hand cream
* Body wash
Also includes are a hair brush, loofah & washcloths.
$200 Value
Donate by: Miss Jen
Gift certificate for a haircut by TDC instructor, Miss Jen, at LEVEL Salon. Moroccanoil products include:
* Original oil treatment
* Shampoo
* Conditioner
* Hand cream
* Body wash
Also includes are a hair brush, loofah & washcloths.
$200 Value
Donate by: Miss Jen
Soothing Sloth Gift Set - Bath Bombs, Steamers & Face Mask
$45
Starting bid
Indulge in Pure Relaxation with Soothing Sloth!
Transform your bath into a luxurious spa escape with this indulgent self-care basket from Cleveland’s own Soothing Sloth! Packed with locally handmade delights, this set includes:
✨ Aromatherapy shower steamers to invigorate your senses
🛁 Fizzing bath bombs & a silky bubble bar for the ultimate soak
🌿 A nourishing face mask & mint soothing soap to refresh and rejuvenate
Each product is crafted with skin-loving ingredients like coconut oil, kaolin clay, and premium essential oils—designed to leave you feeling pampered, relaxed, and revitalized.
PLUS, enjoy a $25 gift card to explore even more Soothing Sloth favorites!
$135 Value
Donated by: Soothing Sloth
Indulge in Pure Relaxation with Soothing Sloth!
Transform your bath into a luxurious spa escape with this indulgent self-care basket from Cleveland’s own Soothing Sloth! Packed with locally handmade delights, this set includes:
✨ Aromatherapy shower steamers to invigorate your senses
🛁 Fizzing bath bombs & a silky bubble bar for the ultimate soak
🌿 A nourishing face mask & mint soothing soap to refresh and rejuvenate
Each product is crafted with skin-loving ingredients like coconut oil, kaolin clay, and premium essential oils—designed to leave you feeling pampered, relaxed, and revitalized.
PLUS, enjoy a $25 gift card to explore even more Soothing Sloth favorites!
$135 Value
Donated by: Soothing Sloth
Self-Care Pampering Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
The Self-Care Pampering Gift Basket will take all your stress away and includes a litte retail therapy, too! It includes:
* 2 Sets of Avatara Shimmering Eye Gels
* Lavender Body Lotion
* Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Body Scrub
* CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
* Micellar Cleansing Water
* NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
* Essie Pink Nail Polish
* 12 Izze Strawberry Fizzy Fruit Juice
* Athleta Girl Gift Card
* Mitchell's Ice Cream Gift Certificate
$150 Value
Donated by: Giada & Tala Alkhouri
The Self-Care Pampering Gift Basket will take all your stress away and includes a litte retail therapy, too! It includes:
* 2 Sets of Avatara Shimmering Eye Gels
* Lavender Body Lotion
* Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Body Scrub
* CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
* Micellar Cleansing Water
* NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
* Essie Pink Nail Polish
* 12 Izze Strawberry Fizzy Fruit Juice
* Athleta Girl Gift Card
* Mitchell's Ice Cream Gift Certificate
$150 Value
Donated by: Giada & Tala Alkhouri
Sweet Indulgences Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
The Sweet Indulgences gift basket has everything you need to relax after a hard day! It includes:
* Oreos
* Detangling Brush
* Hair ties
* NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
* Burt's Bees Lip Balm & 2 Face Masks
* Tree Hut Jelly Bear Body Scrub
* La Roche Posay Moisturizer
* Anihana Shower Steamer
* Good Molecules Sun Screen
* Terry Cloth Head Wrap
$150 Value
Donated by: Giada & Tala Alkhouri
The Sweet Indulgences gift basket has everything you need to relax after a hard day! It includes:
* Oreos
* Detangling Brush
* Hair ties
* NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
* Burt's Bees Lip Balm & 2 Face Masks
* Tree Hut Jelly Bear Body Scrub
* La Roche Posay Moisturizer
* Anihana Shower Steamer
* Good Molecules Sun Screen
* Terry Cloth Head Wrap
$150 Value
Donated by: Giada & Tala Alkhouri
Color by Numbers Gift Certificate, Style, Manicure & More!
$40
Starting bid
A gift certificate from Color By Numbers salon and spa for a blowout and style ($40 value), a dazzle dry manicure ($50 value) as well as a Euphoria Moisture hair mask ($40 value)
$130 Value
Donated by: Color by Numbers Salon
A gift certificate from Color By Numbers salon and spa for a blowout and style ($40 value), a dazzle dry manicure ($50 value) as well as a Euphoria Moisture hair mask ($40 value)
$130 Value
Donated by: Color by Numbers Salon
Lottery Ticket Basket
$30
Starting bid
Try your luck with this assortment of scratch off Ohio lottery tickets!
$125 Value (unless you win!)
Donate by: Presley Lazowski
Try your luck with this assortment of scratch off Ohio lottery tickets!
$125 Value (unless you win!)
Donate by: Presley Lazowski
$100 Pizza (216) Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
Sweet & Cuddly Diaper Cake
$35
Starting bid
This gift assortment is the perfect way to shower parents-to-be with a diaper cake full of goodies to calm and comfort the baby. Items are all in cool, neutral colors to coordinate with any nursery or baby gear.
This assortment Includes:
- Pampers - Size 1 Diapers (33)
- Pampers - Size 2 Diapers (29)
- Munchkin - Wild Bath Squirts
- Carters – Star Jammies, White/Grey (6M)
- Gerber – Hat and Mittens, White/Taupe
- Elephant Hooded Towel,Gray
- Tahari – Elephant Snuggle and Blanket, Gray
- Eric Carle Book – “Your My Little Baby”
- Kyle & Deena – Muslin Blankets, Gray and Taupe Stripe
- Pacifiers (2), White and Gray
- Dream Gro – Elephant Light and Lullaby Soother
$120 Value
Donated by: Arya Senatore
This gift assortment is the perfect way to shower parents-to-be with a diaper cake full of goodies to calm and comfort the baby. Items are all in cool, neutral colors to coordinate with any nursery or baby gear.
This assortment Includes:
- Pampers - Size 1 Diapers (33)
- Pampers - Size 2 Diapers (29)
- Munchkin - Wild Bath Squirts
- Carters – Star Jammies, White/Grey (6M)
- Gerber – Hat and Mittens, White/Taupe
- Elephant Hooded Towel,Gray
- Tahari – Elephant Snuggle and Blanket, Gray
- Eric Carle Book – “Your My Little Baby”
- Kyle & Deena – Muslin Blankets, Gray and Taupe Stripe
- Pacifiers (2), White and Gray
- Dream Gro – Elephant Light and Lullaby Soother
$120 Value
Donated by: Arya Senatore
Easter Decorating Basket
$10
Starting bid
This fun Easter-themed gift basket includes:
* Automatic spinning egg decorator
* Ocean Pals decorating kit
* Golden eggs
* Egg plate
* Stretchy bunnies
$45 Value
Donated by: Girls on the Run Supporter
This fun Easter-themed gift basket includes:
* Automatic spinning egg decorator
* Ocean Pals decorating kit
* Golden eggs
* Egg plate
* Stretchy bunnies
$45 Value
Donated by: Girls on the Run Supporter
Craft Basket
$30
Starting bid
This basket of craft fun will spark the creative juices of the entire family!
$100 Value
Donated by: Girls on the Run Supporter
This basket of craft fun will spark the creative juices of the entire family!
$100 Value
Donated by: Girls on the Run Supporter
Ballet Slippers illustration
$30
Starting bid
This original, stunning illustration of pointe shoes was created by Club TDC ballerina, Chrysanthi Constantinou! Pink frame included.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: Chrysanthi Constantinou
This original, stunning illustration of pointe shoes was created by Club TDC ballerina, Chrysanthi Constantinou! Pink frame included.
Value is Priceless!
Donated by: Chrysanthi Constantinou
$100 Pizza (216) Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
Custom Portrait in Oval Frame
$35
Starting bid
Hand drawn digital illustration by MAV Illustrations, LLC. Finished artwork comes in an oval frame.
$130 Value
Donated by: MAV Illustrations & Corinne Johnson
Hand drawn digital illustration by MAV Illustrations, LLC. Finished artwork comes in an oval frame.
$130 Value
Donated by: MAV Illustrations & Corinne Johnson
Handmade Bracelet and Earring Set
$3
Starting bid
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
Set includes a silver bracelet with amethyst beads and matching earrings with amethyst, crystal and citrine beads.
$8.00 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
Set includes a silver bracelet with amethyst beads and matching earrings with amethyst, crystal and citrine beads.
$8.00 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
Handmade TDC-Themed Bracelet & Earrings Set
$3
Starting bid
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
This set includes a TDC-themed friendship bracelet and matching earrings.
$8 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
This set includes a TDC-themed friendship bracelet and matching earrings.
$8 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
Handmade Art Glass Necklace & Red Gem Earrings Set
$3
Starting bid
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
Set includes an art glass pendant necklace with adjustable black cord and red gem earrings.
$8.00 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
Handmade with love by L and E Jewelry. Owners are Club TDC's own Eliza (age 10) and her friend Lucy (age 11).
Set includes an art glass pendant necklace with adjustable black cord and red gem earrings.
$8.00 Value
Donated by: L & E Jewelry
$250 Lago East Bank Gift Certificate
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a night on the town with this $250 Gift certificate to Lago East Bank in the Aloft Downtown Cleveland Hotel at 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.
Lago is an Italian restaurant concept that deeply connects to its family roots. Is combines family values, traditions, and our love of food, then brings it all to your table.
$250 Value
Donated by: Lago East Bank & Corinne Johnson
Enjoy a night on the town with this $250 Gift certificate to Lago East Bank in the Aloft Downtown Cleveland Hotel at 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.
Lago is an Italian restaurant concept that deeply connects to its family roots. Is combines family values, traditions, and our love of food, then brings it all to your table.
$250 Value
Donated by: Lago East Bank & Corinne Johnson
$100 Pizza (216) Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
$100 Gift Certificate to Pizza (216)! Located at 401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Pizza (216) is one of the most popular in Cleveland. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why.
It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Cleveland Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. No trip to Cleveland is complete without trying the famous Pierogie Pie. See what all the fuss is about with this local favorite.
$100 Value
Donated by: Pizza (216) & Corinne Johnson
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!