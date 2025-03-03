Discount Ticket The Drop : THE DANCE WIZ; A Journey Down the Yellow Brick Road

THIS IS FOR DROP MEMBERS ONLY.
- **Limit:** You can buy up to 4 discounted tickets per family. Make sure to choose wisely!
THIS IS FOR DROP MEMBERS ONLY. Before you finalize the purchase of your tickets, there will be an option to enter a discount code.
- **Limit:** You can buy up to 4 discounted tickets per family. Make sure to choose wisely!
THIS IS FOR DROP MEMBERS ONLY.
- **Limit:** You can buy up to 4 discounted tickets per family. Make sure to choose wisely!
THIS IS FOR DROP MEMBERS ONLY. Before you finalize the purchase of your tickets, there will be an option to enter a discount code.
- **Limit:** You can buy up to 4 discounted tickets per family. Make sure to choose wisely!
Add a donation for Ice Studios School Of Dance
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!