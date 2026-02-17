the Darby Derby

About this event
Includes one complimentary drink ticket and delicious small plates/hors d'oeuvres!
Includes 8 tickets, reserved table with personal server for food and drinks, 8 keepsake rocks glasses, 2 bottles of wine and $120 in DBB coins for your table to enjoy!
Includes 6 tickets, reserved table with personal server for food and drinks, 6 keepsake rocks glasses, 2 bottles of wine and $90 in DBB coins for your table to enjoy!
Includes 4 tickets, reserved table with personal server for food and drinks, 4 keepsake rocks glasses, 2 bottles of wine and $60 in DBB coins for your table to enjoy!
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