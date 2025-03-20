The De La Vega Foundation Membership Program

Basic Supporter
$10

Benefits: Thank-you email Social Media Shoutout Swag: Branded Sticker Custom Thank You Card
Family Advocate
$25

Benefits: Thank-you card Social Media Shoutout Website recognition SWAG: All items from Basic Supporter Membership & Custom Pen Branded Keychain
Champion of Change
$50

Benefits: Thank-you card Social Media Shoutout Website recognition Special mention in the annual report SWAG: All items from Family Advocate & Branded Water Bottle
Hope Builder
$100

Benefits: Thank-you card Social Media Shoutout Website recognition Special mention in the annual report Invitation to annual event SWAG: All items from Champion of Change & Premium Swag (Customized Blanket) VIP Access to Special Events Framed Photo or Thank-You Plaque
Legacy Leader
$250

Benefits: Thank-you card Social Media Shoutout Website recognition Special mention in the annual report Invitation to annual event Recognition at annual gala SWAG: All items from Hope Builder Premium Swag (Customized Sweatshirt) VIP Access to Special Events Framed Photo or Thank-You Plaque
