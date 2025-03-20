The De La Vega Foundation Membership Program

Benefits:
Thank-you email
Social Media Shoutout
Swag:
Branded Sticker
Custom Thank You Card
Family Advocate
$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Thank-you card
Social Media Shoutout
Website recognition
SWAG:
All items from Basic Supporter Membership &
Custom Pen
Branded Keychain
Champion of Change
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Thank-you card
Social Media Shoutout
Website recognition
Special mention in the annual report
SWAG: All items from Family Advocate &
Branded Water Bottle
Hope Builder
$100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Thank-you card
Social Media Shoutout
Website recognition
Special mention in the annual report
Invitation to annual event
SWAG: All items from Champion of Change &
Premium Swag (Customized Blanket)
VIP Access to Special Events
Framed Photo or Thank-You Plaque
Legacy Leader
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Thank-you card
Social Media Shoutout
Website recognition
Special mention in the annual report
Invitation to annual event
Recognition at annual gala
SWAG: All items from Hope Builder
Premium Swag (Customized Sweatshirt)
VIP Access to Special Events
Framed Photo or Thank-You Plaque
