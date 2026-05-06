"The Deficient Self: Meeting the Sense of Lack Beneath Personality" Meditation Workshop

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For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.
Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.
For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.
For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.
Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.
For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!