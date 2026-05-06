Center For Spiritual Awakening

Hosted by

Center For Spiritual Awakening

About this event

"The Deficient Self: Meeting the Sense of Lack Beneath Personality" Meditation Workshop

522 Central Ave

Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA

Community Access (Early Bird Registration)
$40.50
Available until Sep 1

For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.

Sustaining Access (Early Bird Registration)
$54
Available until Sep 1

Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.

Benefactor Access (Early Bird Registration)
$67.50
Available until Sep 1

For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.

Community Access
$45

For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.

Sustaining Access
$60

Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.

Benefactor Access
$75

For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.

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