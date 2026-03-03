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About this event
Take your evening to the next level with The Delta Culinary Experience — Elevated.
This ticket includes:
✨ Everything in the Culinary Experience
🍷 PLUS a curated wine experience to complement the evening
Designed for those who believe great food deserves a great pour—and aren’t afraid to enjoy both.
Enjoy The Delta Culinary Experience with full access to an unforgettable evening of incredible flavors, community, and connection.
This ticket includes:
✨ Curated bites from local culinary talent
✨ A vibrant, welcoming atmosphere
✨ An evening celebrating our community
Perfect for guests who want to fully indulge in the food-forward experience—your way.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!