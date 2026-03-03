Soroptimist International of the Delta

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Soroptimist International of the Delta

About this event

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The Delta Culinary Experience

7540 Balfour Rd

Brentwood, CA 94513, USA

Sip & Savor Pass
$80

Take your evening to the next level with The Delta Culinary Experience — Elevated.

This ticket includes:
✨ Everything in the Culinary Experience
🍷 PLUS a curated wine experience to complement the evening

Designed for those who believe great food deserves a great pour—and aren’t afraid to enjoy both.

Purely Culinary Ticket
$60

Enjoy The Delta Culinary Experience with full access to an unforgettable evening of incredible flavors, community, and connection.

This ticket includes:
✨ Curated bites from local culinary talent
✨ A vibrant, welcoming atmosphere
✨ An evening celebrating our community

Perfect for guests who want to fully indulge in the food-forward experience—your way.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!