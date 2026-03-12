Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

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Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

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The Delta News 2026 Advertising Form - Inside Back Cover - Full Page

FULL Page - 8.5"w x 11 "h - Full Color - INSIDE BACK COVER
$435

FULL Page - 8.5"w x 11 "h - Full Color -INSIDE BACK COVER. Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

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