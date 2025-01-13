The Delta News Advertising Opportunities | 82nd Edition
Full Page - 8"w x 11"h - Full Color
$300
Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.
Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.
Half Page - 8"w x 5.5"h
$165
One-Third Page - 8.5" w x 3.5" h
$145
One-Quarter Page - 3.5"w x 5.5"h
$135
One-Sixth Page - 3.5"w x 3.5"h
$120
Business Card Ad - 3.5"w x 2"h
$95
