Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

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Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

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The Delta News Advertising Opportunities | 83nd Edition | 2026

Full Page - 8"w x 11"h - Full Color
$300

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design, and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout, or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

Half Page - 8"w x 5.5"h
$165

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

One-Third Page - 8.5" w x 3.5" h
$145

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

One-Quarter Page - 3.5"w x 5.5"h
$135

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

One-Sixth Page - 3.5"w x 3.5"h
$120

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

Business Card Ad - 3.5"w x 2"h
$95

Ad placement is solely at the discretion of the publisher/printer.

Reminder: There is no additional cost for simple text changes. Any artwork that is submitted “pdf size ready” will also not be charged a fee. New artwork or existing artwork that requires assistance with size changes, design and layout will be charged an additional fee. Support is available for design, layout or graphics. Quotes are available upon request.

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