Scouting America Troop 20 | 2025 Holiday Pop Shop SCOUT DELIVERIES

Assist a Scout when you purchase our salted caramel corn popcorn; a delicate balance of sweet caramel, fluffy popcorn, and a light sea salt finish.
Includes one 11oz bag of salted caramel corn popcorn.
Contains: Milk.
Help a Scout in need with a white cheddar popcorn that packs rich, white cheddar cheese into every light, fluffy bite. Perfect for by the handful, the bowl, or the bag.
Includes one 6oz bag of white cheddar popcorn.
Contains: Milk.
Support a Scout with a purchase of our popped-to-perfection sweet and salty kettle corn. Combining just four simple ingredients to create a delicately sweet flavor, it’s the perfect snack for the whole family to enjoy.
Includes one 4.5oz bag of sweet & salty kettle corn.
Support a Scout in your life with a butter-loaded delicacy that brings the most important part of the movie theater experience home. Our microwave butter popcorn doesn’t hold back on buttery flavor, so you can bring your next movie night, game night, or midnight snack to the next level.
Each 30.98oz box contains 12 individual serving bags.
Contains: Milk.
This traditional Christmas Wreath is made from evergreen boughs and is decorated with a generous 4-inch wide fabric bow with gold wired edges.
The ornamental trimmings include faux cranberry sprigs and gold juniper twigs. Three natural bronze ponderosa pine cones laced with gold jingle bells set the finishing touches for this stunning addition to any and all holiday decoration themes, and is certain to be popular with your customers!
The Victorian Wreath brings a taste of Old World craftsmanship to your Christmas wreaths. Handcrafted from fresh evergreens, the Victorian Wreath is trimmed with an exquisite burgundy bow with imprinted wired edges.
Natural bronze pine cones accented with gold jingle bells and unbreakable satin-finished Christmas bulb ornaments complete this enchanting wreath.
Using natural, fresh evergreens, pine and fragrant cedar boughs, the Cranberry Splash Spray is trimmed with the same elements as the Cranberry Splash Christmas Wreath. While this festive spray may be used by itself, it is often seen gracing either side of a home’s garage or entryway pillars with the matching wreath gracing the entryway door to the home. This spray is extremely popular with our Christmas wreath customers.
This seasonal centerpiece, as pictured, is bursting with naturally scented mixed evergreens which stay fresh and moist from the floral foam base. The festive decorations are certain to delight your guests and lend a joyful air to your holiday celebrations!
