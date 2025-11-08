The DEMP Project Silent Auction

Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kid's activities, spa, and nightly entertainment. St. Jame's Club promises unforgettable island memories.





Enjoy 7-10 nights of Premium Accommodations!





Value $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season.





Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.





Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)





Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.