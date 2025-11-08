The DEMP Project Silent Auction

Hosted by
Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kid's activities, spa, and nightly entertainment. St. Jame's Club promises unforgettable island memories.
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Premium Accommodations!
Value $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season.
Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)
Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more.
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Oceanview Accommodations!
Value $3,150 ($1,050 per room) depending on season.
Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)
Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge, National Park overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Luxury Waterview Villa Accommodations!
Value $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season.
Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)
Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40-acre paradise. With just 98 accommodations, it offers serene beachside dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa, perfect for discerning adult travelers.
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Romantic Luxurious Accommodations!
Value $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season.
Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)
Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
Enjoy 7-10 nights of Resort Waterview Accommodations!
Value $4,200 ($1,200 per room) depending on season.
Details: Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24)
Trip must be booked by June 30, 2026, this is not the travel by date.
