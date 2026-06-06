The MelaDen Incorporated

Hosted by

The MelaDen Incorporated

About this event

The Den's Solstice: Community Honors

Reserved Seat
$50

Admission for one to The Den's Solstice: Community Honors.

Each Reserved Seat includes refreshments, entertainment, and access to an intimate evening of celebration and community.


This event has limited capacity to preserve the experience for all guests.

Founder's Circle
$40

A special member benefit recognizing the early supporters of The MelaDen.

Includes refreshments, entertainment, and a reserved seat for an evening celebrating our first year and the community helping shape our future.


Limited quantities available.

Add a donation for The MelaDen Incorporated

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