About this event
Admission for one to The Den's Solstice: Community Honors.
Each Reserved Seat includes refreshments, entertainment, and access to an intimate evening of celebration and community.
This event has limited capacity to preserve the experience for all guests.
A special member benefit recognizing the early supporters of The MelaDen.
Includes refreshments, entertainment, and a reserved seat for an evening celebrating our first year and the community helping shape our future.
Limited quantities available.
$
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