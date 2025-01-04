🎟️ General Admission Ticket – Join the Celebration! 🎟️
Be part of the excitement at the DFW Entrepreneur Awards with our General Admission Ticket, which includes:
✅ Event Access – Experience the full program and festivities
📍 General Seating – A comfortable spot to enjoy the evening
🍽️ Gourmet Meal – Savor a delicious dining experience
🤝 Networking Opportunities – Connect with fellow entrepreneurs and leaders
Don’t miss your chance to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation—get your General Admission Ticket today!
Premium Admission
$149.99
🎟️ Premium Admission Ticket – Upgrade Your Experience! 🎟️
Enjoy an elevated evening at the DFW Entrepreneur Awards with our Premium Admission Ticket, offering:
✨ Premium Seating – A great spot to enjoy the event
🎁 Premium Gift Bag – Thoughtfully curated items for you
🎟️ 3 Raffle Tickets – More chances to win exciting prizes
🍽️ Gourmet Meal – A delicious dining experience
🤝 Networking Opportunities – Build connections with top entrepreneurs
🚗 Valet Parking – Added convenience (location-dependent)*
Make the most of this special night—secure your Premium Admission Ticket now and prepare for an unforgettable experience!
VIP Package
$399.99
🎟️ VIP Package – Limited Seating Available! 🎟️
Enhance your DFW Entrepreneur Awards experience with our exclusive VIP Package, designed for those who value access, comfort, and connection. Enjoy:
🌟 VIP Early Access – Beat the crowd and make the most of your evening
📍 VIP Seating – Prime location for an elevated experience
🎁 VIP Gift Bag – A curated collection of premium items
🎟️ 5 Raffle Tickets – Your chance to win incredible prizes
🍽️ Gourmet Meal – Indulge in a delicious dining experience
🤝 Networking Opportunities – Connect with leaders and innovators
🚗 Valet Parking – Hassle-free convenience (location-dependent)*
Don’t wait—seating is limited, and this exclusive package is in high demand. Secure your spot today and make your night extraordinary!
VIP Table Package
$2,000
🎉 Exclusive Opportunity: Only 5 VIP Full Tables Available! 🎉
Elevate your experience at the DFW Entrepreneur Awards with an exclusive VIP Full Table package for 8 guests. Enjoy:
✨ 8 VIP Tickets – Access to the best the event has to offer
🎁 8 VIP Gift Bags – Packed with premium items
🍽️ 8 Gourmet Meals – Indulge in a culinary experience
🎟️ 25 Raffle Tickets – Your chance to win exciting prizes
🤝 Unmatched Networking – Connect with top entrepreneurs and leaders
📍 Priority Table Reservation – Prime seating for you and your guests
🚗 Valet Parking – Convenience and luxury (location-dependent)*
Act fast—this exclusive package is limited to just 5 tables! Secure your spot today and make your evening truly unforgettable.
Quarter-Page Program Ad
$150
The Quarter-Page Program Ad is perfect for those looking for a concise, budget-friendly advertising option at the DFW Entrepreneur Awards. This format allows you to deliver a brief yet impactful message that will stand out to attendees, ensuring your brand is noticed. Ideal for small businesses or individuals looking to make a strategic impact, the quarter-page ad offers visibility to the right audience in a compelling and engaging way.
Half-Page Program Ad
$275
A Half-Page Program Ad is a cost-effective way to display your brand at the DFW Entrepreneur Awards. This option offers impactful visibility, placing your ad in the event program where it will reach a targeted audience of professionals and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re promoting services, telling your story, or highlighting key offerings, the half-page ad allows you to communicate your message clearly and effectively.
Add a donation for Big Impact Alliance, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!