The Dinner Party's Silent Auction - 2025

"Grief is not a problem to fix, it is an experience to tend to" -Megan Devine



This is the invitation we will explore in our virtual session, inviting curiosity and compassion each moment of the way as we tend to grief. Grief tending offers us a place to gently land, a moment to pause and rest in the thresholds between endings and beginnings. To explore and share your truth in these liminal spaces, while being held with compassion, curiosity and care. To consider and invite in what is most supportive and nourishing in both your moments of solitude and moments of community care. Thresholds are more than doorways; they are pathways of connection and an invitation to explore what form our love wants to express in this new world.

As grief is a deeply personal journey, the care and tending that each of us needs will be as unique as our grief and love. You are not alone as you walk with your grief and these sessions offer compassionate conversations to explore how you might tend to your grief, create a meaningful life in this new world, and anything else that feels important to turn toward.



This is a 60 minute, virtual session offered through Zoom. You can learn more about compassionate grief care and Jennifer Martin on her website: www.JenniferJanelle.com