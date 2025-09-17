The Dinner Party's Silent Auction - 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cocktail lovers, rejoice! You'll get a three month's worth of cocktails: each month, a batch of 4 cocktails freshly made so you can enjoy them at home. You'll also get a set of bar tools to level up your at home mixology game.
**This item is for people who can travel to DC to pick up the item.
Finished piece will be completed on heavy watercolor paper with lightfast colored pencils. Sizing can be discussed based on the photo provided (8x10, 9x12, 12x12.. really whatever looks best)
Purchaser will provide a photo(s) for me to work from. The clearer the photo the better as it will help me capture details.
I will provide updates as I work on the piece if desired.
Two (2) tickets to a show of choice at the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC).
Redeemable through [email protected] with voucher number.
Excludes opening night. Subject to date restrictions. Expires June 30, 2026. pacnyc.org
Having officiated more than 100 weddings, I've spent a lot of time helping couples write a ceremony that honors their grief in a way that feels really resonant.
We'll spend an hour together virtually, I'll hear what you're thinking, what you're craving, and then send you back custom written ceremony language and ideas for how to best honor your people on your wedding day.
Jeanette Bronée | Author, Speaker, and Integrative Mind-Body Coach
Losing someone we love changes everything. It can leave us feeling untethered, questioning who we are and how to move forward. I know that terrain. After losing both of my parents to cancer, I found myself standing in that same space of emptiness, trying to understand how to live again. That experience reshaped my life and set me on the path of helping others heal through loss.
For over twenty years, I’ve worked with people navigating profound change and grief, guiding them to reconnect with care, trust, and meaning after loss.
My approach is gentle, integrative, and rooted in both science and compassion. I’m a certified Integrative Health Professional, Mind-Body Medicine Practitioner, and Mindfulness Meditation Teacher, with additional training in Counseling Facilitation, Felt Sense Focusing, and Hypnotherapy.
Through one-on-one grief coaching, I support you in tending to the physical, emotional, and spiritual impact of loss — helping you find small, steady ways to breathe again, rebuild trust in life, and discover who you are becoming in the aftermath of loss.
As the author of The Self-Care Mindset®, my belief is that healing begins with care — not just for the person we lost, but for the one we are learning to be now.
Daniel Seth is Creative Executive at Forest Whitaker’s Significant Productions, where he collaborates with writers, actors, and directors to create opportunities and push inclusivity for underrepresented narratives and storytellers in film and television. He also works as an acting coach, director, and intimacy director in the US and London, with recent highlights including Get Millie Black (HBO), A Thousand Blows (Hulu), Anansi Boys (Amazon Prime Video), and Andor (Disney+).
Preparing for an audition you can’t quite crack? Looking to supplement your existing technique with a new approach? Not an actor but curious to see what it’s like? This hour-long Zoom should be educational, collaborative, and fun.
Unique glamping experience in the hometown of Nina Simone. Full access to megalithic site, outdoor chimney, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, stargazing guide, private yoga, guided meditation, homemade muscadine wine, and guide to local waterfalls and swimming holes.
Named the #1 Immersive Experience in the US, Meow Wolf is an art adventure where 70+ installations, rooms and portals tell a cathartic tale of converged worlds. Think four stories of psychedelic funhouse fever dream where you are co-creating the narrative. This prize covers two General Admission tickets to the Denver location for any available date before November 30, 2026.
Meow Wolf started in 2008 as a small collective of Santa Fe artists sharing an interest in publicly displaying their works and developing their skills together. This collaborative approach blossomed into Meow Wolf's distinctive style of immersive, maximalist environments that encourage audience-driven experiences. A Certified B-Corp, Meow Wolf's exhibitions are also Certified Autism Centers and partners with Aira to provide visual interpretation to blind and low-vision guests.
Herve Brisson Champagne + Jean Fournier Bourgogne
"Grief is not a problem to fix, it is an experience to tend to" -Megan Devine
This is the invitation we will explore in our virtual session, inviting curiosity and compassion each moment of the way as we tend to grief. Grief tending offers us a place to gently land, a moment to pause and rest in the thresholds between endings and beginnings. To explore and share your truth in these liminal spaces, while being held with compassion, curiosity and care. To consider and invite in what is most supportive and nourishing in both your moments of solitude and moments of community care. Thresholds are more than doorways; they are pathways of connection and an invitation to explore what form our love wants to express in this new world.
As grief is a deeply personal journey, the care and tending that each of us needs will be as unique as our grief and love. You are not alone as you walk with your grief and these sessions offer compassionate conversations to explore how you might tend to your grief, create a meaningful life in this new world, and anything else that feels important to turn toward.
This is a 60 minute, virtual session offered through Zoom. You can learn more about compassionate grief care and Jennifer Martin on her website: www.JenniferJanelle.com
