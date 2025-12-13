The Discovery Nest's Sponsor Memberships

Offered by
Renews monthly
For only $100 a month your logo will be places on our facebook with a thank you note! We will send out a thank you to our parents with your information after each event. This will come with a tax slip.
Renews monthly
For $200 a month we will have your logo on a table or banner at our events along with marketing material you provide. Your logo will be places on our facebook with a thank you note! We will send out a thank you to our parents with your information after each event. This will come with a tax slip.
Renews monthly
We will send our parents your information when you need us to. We will announce a thank you to your business at every event. We will also display your logo on our facebook and deals you might have and will have you come speak and get involved. This will come with a tax slip.
