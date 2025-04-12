The Divide Grizzlies - AAU Registration Form - Spring 2025
Spring Registration Fee
$150
Complete your registration for the Spring 2025 AAU Basketball Season. The registration fee covers the cost of your child's participation in 18 hours of practice and 8 tournament games. It does not include spectator fees, jersey rentals, or travel expenses.
Jersey Rental Fee
$20
Your jersey rental fee includes your child's home jersey, away jersey, and reversible practice jersey. The rental is good for the entire spring season.
+1 Dog Rescue Token
$5
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 300 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
